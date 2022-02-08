Late for Work 2/8: Grading 2021 Offseason Moves: Hits, Misses and Mixed Reviews

Grading 2021 Offseason Moves: Hits, Misses and Mixed Reviews

The Ravens had to feel good about their chances of making a Super Bowl run in 2021 as they entered training camp. Certainly no one could have envisioned an 8-9 record and last-place finish in the AFC North.

Obviously, an excruciating number of injuries played a huge role in the team falling short of expectations, but in retrospect, did the Ravens do enough in the offseason to set themselves up for success?

Or, as The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec put it, could any general manager have assembled a deep enough roster to withstand the number of key injuries the Ravens endured?

"Here are a few facts: The offensive line and pass rush, two areas that were said to be primary focuses for DeCosta last offseason, remained major issues in 2021," Zrebiec wrote. "That calls into question some of the moves DeCosta and the front office made last offseason. Still, the Ravens had enough roster quality and depth to be in just about every game despite a litany of injuries and illnesses. That's a credit to DeCosta and company.

"Probably, the fairest way to put it was that it was an uneven year for DeCosta and the Ravens front office, one with some hits, misses and mixed results."

Zrebiec gave several examples for each of those categories. Here are some excerpts:

Hit: Signing tight end Mark Andrews to a four-year, $56 million extension

"A week before the start of the regular season, the Ravens struck a deal with Andrews, their top pending unrestricted free agent. Five months later, they have to be overjoyed that they did, because they almost certainly saved money by not waiting any longer. Andrews ranks fourth among tight ends in average money per year ($14 million) and second behind San Francisco's George Kittle in total guaranteed money ($37.6 million). That still feels like a bargain after a season during which Andrews set franchise records with 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. Andrews was the team's best player by a wide margin this season, and it has to be comforting to Ravens officials that he's signed through 2025."

Hit: Using the organization's two first-round picks on wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh

"Neither Bateman nor Oweh posted monster numbers, and both missed time with injuries. … Still, both flashed their significant potential and look like strong building blocks. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore and safety Trevon Moehrig would have worked out quite well, too, but the Ravens still have to feel good about Bateman and Oweh's potential."

Miss: Replacing offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. with Alejandro Villanueva

"The issue isn't that the Ravens traded a Pro Bowl-caliber tackle and their best insurance policy for a rehabbing Ronnie Stanley (more on that later). It's that they opted to replace Brown with Villanueva, who other teams, including his longtime employer, the Pittsburgh Steelers, were staying away from after a rocky 2020. The Ravens signed Villanueva to a two-year, $14 million deal when there was no obvious competition for the 32-year-old's services. By no means was it all bad for Villanueva. He had a handful of strong games and also posted every week at a time when another tackle injury would have been devastating. But there were times when Villanueva was overmatched and needed a lot of help. Veteran tackles Morgan Moses and Charles Leno, who were available after the Brown trade was completed, would have been cheaper and better choices."

Miss: Signing wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year, $5 million deal

"It could have been worse. The two free-agent receivers the Ravens tried to sign, JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton, battled injuries and combined for 38 catches for 460 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. Watkins, whom the Ravens ultimately settled on, had 27 receptions for 394 yards and one score in 13 games. Watkins had arguably the team's two biggest catches of the season, setting up the late wins in Detroit and Chicago. However, he couldn't stay healthy and completely fell out of the game plan, finishing without a reception over the final four games. One-year deals for modest amounts aren't disastrous, but the Ravens had to expect more bang for their buck from Watkins."

Mixed review: Trading Brown, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-rounder to the Chiefs for 2021 first-, third- and fourth-round picks and a 2022 fifth-rounder