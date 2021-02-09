Late for Work 2/9: Dream and Realistic Scenarios for Ravens in Free Agency

Dream and Realistic Scenarios for Ravens in Free Agency

It's an annual tradition after the NFL season ends for fans and pundits to speculate on which free agents a team will target to address its needs.

The natural inclination for fans is to envision the biggest names on the market wearing their team's jersey, but it's often wishful thinking.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec looked at the Ravens' biggest needs this offseason and came up with dream and realistic scenarios for each.

Here's Zrebiec's take on three key positions.

Wide receiver

Dream scenario: Chicago's Allen Robinson. "Robinson has nearly 2,400 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns the past two seasons while dealing with erratic quarterback play. He'd qualify as that elusive in-his-prime No. 1 receiver that the Ravens have lacked."

More realistic option: Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. "The nine-year pro turns 31 next month and won't get top of the market type money. He's averaged 14.2 yards per reception in his career, he's had back-to-back nine-touchdown seasons and he has good size (6-foot-2, 199 pounds) and athleticism. He might not be a bona fide No. 1, but he'd be an improvement on what the Ravens have."

Tight end

Dream scenario: Tennessee's Jonnu Smith. "He's big and athletic and has experience playing in a run-first offense. He, [Mark] Andrews and Nick Boyle would give the Ravens the most talented and versatile tight end group in the league."

More realistic option: Indianapolis' Trey Burton. "The Ravens bid on him when he was a free agent in 2018 and they couldn't match the Bears' offer. Burton has had significant injury issues since. However, he had five touchdowns for the Colts last season and could be a cheap option as a third tight end."

Outside linebacker

Dream scenario: Tampa Bay's Shaquil Barrett. "Remember, it's a 'dream scenario,' not a realistic one. The Ravens missed on the Baltimore native two offseasons ago when he was an under-the-radar free agent and looking for a home. He's since had 27.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles over the past two seasons with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay probably won't allow him to leave and the Ravens likely couldn't afford him if he did."