Late for Work 2/9: In Separate Re-Drafts, Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh Selected By Browns

In Separate Re-Drafts, Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh Selected By Browns

As anticipation begins to build for the draft in late April, both Bleacher Report and ESPN looked at last year's draft and did do-overs.

In Bleacher Report's re-draft, neither wide receiver Rashod Bateman nor edge rusher Odafe Oweh were available when the Ravens made their first pick at No. 27.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Oweh with the 25th-overall pick, while Bateman went to the Cleveland Browns at No. 26. In actuality, the Ravens selected Bateman and Oweh at Nos. 27 and 31, respectively.

With those two players off the board, Baltimore took center Creed Humphrey at No. 27 and edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at No. 31. In actuality, Creed went to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (63rd overall) and Tryon-Shoyinka went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 32.

"Creed Humphrey had one of the best overall seasons among rookies," Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton wrote. "Pro Football Focus gave him the best grade in the 2021 class. According to the analytics site, he allowed just one sack through 1,184 offensive snaps. The Ravens would have a technically sound, hard-nosed center who finishes blocks with a bit of nastiness in the run game. He's destined to become a quality 10-plus-year starter at the position."

On Tryon-Shoyinka, Morton wrote: "While on the field for 49 percent of the defensive snaps, Tryon-Shoyinka recorded 29 tackles, five for loss, 27 quarterback pressures, four sacks and three pass breakups. As a starter, he has the potential to blossom into a top-notch pass-rusher. … Tryon-Shoyinka would probably lead the Ravens in sacks and quarterback pressures because of the team's desperate need at his position."

In ESPN's re-draft, the Browns snagged Oweh at No. 26, but the Ravens got Bateman at No. 27. With the 31st-overall pick, the Ravens selected safety Tre'von Moehrig. In actuality, Moehrig, who was linked to the Ravens in several mock drafts last year, was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round (43rd overall).