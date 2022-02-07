Ravens Will Spend Offseason Looking for Ways to Beat the Bengals

As Super Bowl week kicks off for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens will be looking for answers on what it will take to beat them.

Cincinnati announced itself as a serious problem to the rest of the NFL, capturing the AFC North, winning the AFC Championship and reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. Along the way, the Bengals had two convincing wins against the Ravens, outscoring them 82-38.

Baltimore isn't used to being dominated by a division rival, and Cincinnati has youth on its side, as well as talent. Excluding their punter and long snapper, the Bengals have just four players on their current active roster who have reached 30 years old.

Their dynamic offense led by Joe Burrow (25 years old), Ja'Marr Chase (21), Tee Higgins (23), Tyler Boyd (27), and Joe Mixon (28) isn't going away anytime soon. In fact, the Bengals could become even more explosive if they improve their offensive line.

As the Ravens retool their roster this offseason, consideration will be given to matching up better with the Bengals, who have joined the AFC's elite.

"I think we have to look at all the best teams, and how do we beat the best teams," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "Obviously, the Bengals are one of the best teams right now. They're a very tough team to defend. They have excellent skill position players. They've improved quite a bit, and they've got a quarterback that's fantastic. So, we'll have to find ways of adjusting what we do to play them most efficiently and effectively, and we'll do that.