Late for Work 3/1: Orlando Brown Jr.'s Representatives Have Reportedly Begun Exploring Trade Possibilities 

We've highlighted potential trade packages and destinations for the two-time Pro Bowler. Given his age, production and position, Brown is an extremely valuable talent for any team that's looking to solidify their quarterback protection and boost their run game.

Offensive line analyst Brandon Thron told The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer there's at least five to eight teams who will look to upgrade at left tackle.

We've also talked about the possibility that Brown could remain with the Ravens for the 2021 season. He still has one year left on his rookie contract, and The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said there's no reason for the Ravens to panic if they don't feel the compensation is right.

"What they shouldn't do is settle on a deal for Brown in fear that he'll be a distraction if he returns to the team as the right tackle," Zrebiec wrote. "Brown still doesn't have much leverage, and if his attitude and play are subpar this year, he'll only cost himself money. If he opts to sit out, he'll cost himself money and a shot at free agency next March. He should be plenty motivated even if he's back in a Ravens uniform playing a position he doesn't want to play.

"That being said, if the Ravens can get a first-round pick for Brown, they should strongly consider making that move. This draft has a handful of guys who project as Day 1 starting tackles, and with two first-round picks, the Ravens would be in position to find a younger and cheaper replacement. If the Ravens can get two Day 2 picks for Brown, including a relatively early second-rounder, that could also work."

Former New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins General Manager Randy Mueller echoed a similar sentiment on the Ravens' position.

"I've always developed the philosophy of let's keep as many good players as we can for as long as we can," Mueller told Glenn Clark Radio. "They have two really good young tackles. I don't think they should punish themselves for that.