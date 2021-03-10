Late for Work 3/10: Reaction to Ravens Not Using Franchise Tag

Bradley Bozeman Could Be Ravens' Best Bet at Center

Like many, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec did his best to read between the lines during the Ravens' "State of the Offseason" press conferences Tuesday. One of the takeaways was that the solution at center could already be on the roster.

"Harbaugh and the Ravens coaching staff don't have the final say in draft or free-agent signings, but it does make the determination of where to play guys," Zrebiec wrote. "DeCosta making reference to the plan of the coaches when it comes to finding an answer at the troublesome center spot is seemingly an indication that the Ravens believe they have a strong internal option in place. It's well documented that the team is looking to upgrade over Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari this offseason, so [Bradley] Bozeman is almost certainly the best bet.

"DeCosta also mentioned that the team always takes the best player available and that could mean turning in a card for a center in the early rounds of the draft next month. But if the Ravens pencil in Bozeman at center for now, that gives them the flexibility to acquire the best interior offensive lineman that they can afford either in free agency or the draft, rather than being pigeonholed into addressing one spot."