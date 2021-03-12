Late for Work 3/12: Six Teams Reportedly Interested in Trading for Orlando Brown Jr.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Harry has been a disappointment thus far in New England, where has a total of 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons. Harry had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his final two years at Arizona State and caught 17 touchdown passes in that span.

Schisler said a fresh start could benefit Harry just as it did for former Ravens first-round pick Breshad Perriman.

"The Ravens need a big-bodied receiver. If the Ravens expended a sixth-round pick on Harry, it really couldn't hurt," Schisler wrote. "If it didn't work out, it didn't cost much. If it did work, the Ravens would reap the benefits of a player who had Day One talent but needed time to flourish.

"Trading for Harry wouldn't be fixing the wide receiver position. That's not the goal of this kind of move. The goal here is to take on a project hoping that the Patriots are being foolish for letting go of Harry this early."

Whether the Patriots are willing to trade Harry is unknown, but NFL.com's Kevin Patra said it wouldn't be a surprise if they were.

"[Patriots Head Coach] Bill Belichick is famously not shy about moving on if he feels a fit has run its course," Patra wrote. "The question is what price would it take to pry the first-round pick away from New England after just two seasons?"