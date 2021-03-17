Late for Work 3/17: Should Ravens Make a Push for Center Rodney Hudson?

Amid Orlando Brown Jr. Trade Rumors, Tackle Market Remains in Demand

While the receiver market has slowed down, the offensive tackle market hasn't.

That continued this morning when Trent Williams reportedly agreed to terms on a six-year, $138 million deal to remain in San Francisco, making him the highest-paid lineman in NFL history.

A number of other tackles have found homes, signaling that there could be even more demand for a player like Orlando Brown Jr.

"There are still teams that need a left tackle," Zrebiec wrote. "The Los Angeles Chargers do and they've shown how much they are prioritizing their offensive line by signing center Corey Linsley and right tackle Matt Feiler. The Washington Football Team is probably still in the left tackle market. The Carolina Panthers signed tackle/guard Cameron Erving, but it's unclear if they'd be comfortable with him protecting the quarterback's blindside. The Minnesota Vikings have been mentioned as a potential suitor, as have the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. The Kansas City Chiefs have a void at left tackle. There was not close to enough supply of quality tackles on the market to meet the demand at the position.

"The question is: Will those teams depend on the draft, well-stocked in potential Week 1 starting-caliber tackles, or do they like Brown enough to make the Ravens a significant offer? I still think there's a good chance that Brown gets moved, but I believe if the offers were enticing enough, an agreement would have already been reached. The Ravens are wise to hold out."

It was reported last week that six teams are interested in trading for Brown. But as Zrebiec noted, will the Ravens find an offer worth taking?

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox highlighted some of the biggest trades that could still happen and predicted the Ravens could send Brown to the Chiefs.

"Kansas City recently parted with offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz," Knox wrote. "Although the Chiefs have agreed to a deal with guard Joe Thuney, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they'd be wise to continue remaking their offensive line by adding a tackle. With $26.7 million in cap space, a deal for Brown should be financially feasible for Kansas City – he's due to carry a cap hit of $3.6 million.

"A deal involving Brown could be a huge win for both teams if the Chiefs can offer a desirable trade package."