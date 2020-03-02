Late for Work 3/2: Would a Breshad Perriman Reunion Make Sense? 

Financially, Lockett thinks Perriman would make sense.

"Perriman may look to cash in on his late-year performance, but even so, it should not break the bank. I believe a commitment to him long-term could do the trick," Lockett wrote. "A three-year, $18 million deal should be enough to lure the former first-round pick back to Baltimore. However, we all know it's not a sure thing."

But do the Ravens want to take another chance on a receiver that didn't work out the first time? They may be better off drafting and developing rookie talent in a deep receiver class.

Breer: No 'Sure Thing' Marshal Yanda Returns

One of the Ravens' biggest offseason storylines surrounds the future of Marshal Yanda. General Manager Eric DeCosta told reporters at the Combine last week that he expects Yanda to make his decision in the "next month or so."

If Yanda retires, the interior offensive line could quickly become one of the Ravens' biggest needs, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer doesn't think Yanda's return is a lock.

"Much of the concern over where the Ravens go this offseason has been centered on high-profile defensive free agents Matt Judon and Jimmy Smith," Breer wrote. "But there might be a hole to fill on offense too. I don't think it's a sure thing that Yanda returns for a 14th NFL season. And if he retires, he'd leave big shoes to fill."

We know the Ravens will return Orlando Brown Jr. at right tackle, Bradley Bozeman at left guard and Ronnie Stanley at left tackle. But along with Yanda, center isn't a sure thing either as Matt Skura recovers from a knee injury (though undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari filled in well). Not to mention, James Hurst is suspended for the first four games of the regular season.

But don't expect the Ravens to be caught off guard with whatever decision Yanda makes. They're preparing for the possibility.

"Don't believe for a second that the Ravens don't have a sense of whether Yanda will return or retire," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "They're smart to give Yanda both time and space, and if there is an announcement to make, the 35-year-old should get to make it on his terms. Either way, the Ravens won't be taken by surprise. Team officials have a very close relationship with him, and they know his thought process."

Lamar Jackson Hates Playing Against Patrick Mahomes

Anytime Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes match up, it's going to be must-see television.