Late for Work 3/22: Calais Campbell Reportedly Set to Visit Falcons

Campbell, 36, spent the past three seasons with the Ravens and has continued to play at a high level. In 2022, he started all 14 games he appeared in and registered 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.

Ravens Ranked Among Best Landing Spots for Two Pro Bowl Wide Receivers

The Ravens have been named one of the top landing spots for Pro Bowl wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine.

"The Ravens shouldn't be discounted," Ballentine wrote regarding Beckham.. "Per [ESPN's Jeremy] Fowler, their scouts were at his workout earlier in March, and signing him could create some goodwill between them and their franchise-tagged quarterback Lamar Jackson."

ESPN's Bill Barnwell also named the Ravens as a good fit for Beckham, 30. He proposed a one-year, $5.5 million deal for the free agent.

"Beckham would be the team's third option in the passing attack after Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman," Barnwell wrote. "He wouldn't have been a great fit for the Greg Roman offense, but the Ravens are shifting styles this offseason. New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken had pleasant things to say about Beckham after coaching him with the Browns in 2019, which can't hurt. Beckham also wouldn't cost the organization the fourth-round compensatory pick it is expected to land for Ben Powers."

As for Sutton, Ballentine noted that while the Broncos reportedly are asking for at least a first-round pick for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, their asking price for Sutton likely wouldn't be as high.

At 28, Sutton is four years older than Jeudy, who put up better numbers last season.

"The Ravens only have five draft picks in the 2023 event. So trading away a first-rounder is not ideal for them, but the asking price for Sutton would be more doable," Ballentine wrote.

As for Jeudy, the Cleveland Browns haven't closed the door on trying to trade for him despite not having a first-round pick this year, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Seeks Best Team Fit, Not Most Money

The biggest splash the Ravens could make at wide receiver would be trading for three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals, but that's obviously easier said than done considering Baltimore's modest amount of cap space. Hopkins, 30, has a $19.5 million cap hit in 2023, so the Ravens would have to get a new deal with him.

That said, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Hopkins is looking for the best fit in a trade, not the most money.

"My understanding is DeAndre Hopkins is not looking to push this thing really hard from a financial standpoint. This is more about the fit," Garafolo said. "So he'd rework the contract and maybe make it a little more palatable for the team that would be acquiring him. … This is more about the right fit for him from a production standpoint and also from a winning standpoint."

It's unclear what the Cardinals are seeking in return for Hopkins. The Ravens do not have a second-round pick this year and have just five picks overall. Also, given the uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson's contract situation, would Hopkins consider the Ravens the right fit for him?