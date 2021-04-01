Late for Work 4/1: Nate Burleson: Sammy Watkins Will Thrive for Ravens

Could J.K. Dobbins Become NFL's Best Running Back in 2021?

During the second half of last season, second-round pick J.K. Dobbins showed why he was considered one of the steals of the 2020 draft, and Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler believes the running back only scratched the surface of how dominant he can be.

Schisler likened Dobbins to the two greatest running backs in Ravens history.

"Sometimes he reminds me of Jamal Lewis. Sometimes he looks like Ray Rice," Schisler wrote. "While it's probably not fair to say that Dobbins is a more powerful runner than Lewis, he's at least his equal. The leg-churning ability of Lewis is the stuff of legend, so that's a massive compliment. Dobbins has the most impressive leg strength in the NFL. There are a lot of tough runners in the league but none of them are quite as physically wowing as Dobbins.

"Ray Rice was almost impossible to tackle because of his low center of gravity, balance, and elusiveness. Dobbins has all of those traits but he's faster. Dobbins isn't a sports car you drive down the highway, he's built for the Indy 500."

While Dobbins' sample size is small, it's easy to understand why expectations for him are so high. In his final nine games last season, Dobbins rushed for 651 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging just 12 carries per game. Over a 16-game season, that translates to 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. His yards per carry for the season was 6.01.