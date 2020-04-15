Late for Work 4/15: Mel Kiper Sticks With First-Round Linebacker for Ravens

Penn Live's Aaron Kasinitz, like many pundits, still ranks inside linebacker as the Ravens' biggest need heading into the draft on April 23.

"The Ravens have three inside linebackers on the roster and none have played more than 35 percent of a team's defensive snaps for a season," Kasinitz wrote. "One, Otaro Alaka, hasn't appeared in any NFL game. L.J. Fort's the only member of last year's three-man rotation who remains on the roster, and even if the Ravens plan to scoot safeties up into the box regularly, they'd struggle to get by without adding a little more help for Fort. The value of inside linebackers has shrunk in the modern NFL, and Baltimore can get creative to make do without a wealth of talent at that spot. But if we're defining positional need as the necessity to address an area of the roster, inside linebacker has to top the list."

The rest of Kiper's two-round mock had the Ravens addressing more of their top needs. They landed TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor at No. 55 and Temple center Matt Hennessy at No. 60.

Reagor is a particularly intriguing wide receiver target who Kiper thinks could pair well alongside Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

"Reagor was a touchdown waiting to happen in the Big 12, but he was let down by poor quarterback play last season, and he had too many drops in 2018," Kiper wrote. "Still, I have a second-round grade on him because of his athleticism and ability after the catch. The Ravens have one diminutive speedster in Brown, but Reagor could provide some pop in the passing and return game in 2020."

'Optimal Strategy' for Ravens Is Trading Back

Yesterday we talked about how the Ravens' activity could drive the landscape of the draft.

One of the options could be trading out of 28, and NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund believes it would be the "optimal strategy."

"I don't anticipate the Ravens picking here," Frelund told 105.7 the Fan's Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman. "I think they trade back, because you're in really good shape overall. I do think it's probably more likely now, especially without Michael Brockers, that the linebacker position will be addressed.

"The optimal strategy for the Ravens is to trade down a bit, get some more equity maybe in the second round, and then take a linebacker where the drop off isn't so significant, or a wide receiver the second sort of crop after the four or five we've heard the most about. … To me it's, focus on the second round, get two or three players in the second, third round that you really think are high quality, starter-caliber, and you can still save the equity from your first-round pick."

Frelund's analytics-based mock, that didn't include trades, had the Ravens selecting Georgia running back D'Andre Swift at 28, but she views trading back as a strong possibility in a deep draft.

The Ravens already have six picks between the second and fourth rounds. When it comes to trading up in the first round, DeCosta called it "risky" and "dangerous."

"Sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make," DeCosta said. "We just assess case by case and see what we can do."

Trading up in the first round really hasn't been the Ravens' mantra anyway. They traded back twice in the first round in 2018 to select Hayden Hurst and to acquire the ammunition to move back into the first round for Jackson. They also traded back three picks to acquire Brown last year.

"Though much of his professional life has revolved around scouting prospects, DeCosta is willing to concede that an element of luck exists in the draft," Kasinitz wrote. "Research supports such a claim, and DeCosta knows a larger haul of picks equates to better odds of striking gold.

"Baltimore has put that philosophy into action in recent offseasons. The NFL draft is just seven rounds, but the Ravens have made at least eight selections in eight of the past nine years."

David Carr: Lamar Can Replicate MVP Season

Lamar Jackson opened the 2019 season far down the odds list to win NFL MVP. What happened next etched him into the history books.

Now the question becomes, can Jackson replicate his success?

"Not only can he replicate it, I think he can go out there and do it again, and again, and again, just because of the fact that there is no answer for this," Carr said. "... When you utilize the running back and the quarterback in the run game, it's just a different level of pressure you can put on the defense. With the way he threw the ball last year, it's only going to get better as he gets more confident in what [the Ravens] are doing with Greg Roman's system.