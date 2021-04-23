Late for Work 4/23: Three First-Round Trade Proposals for Ravens 

When asked during a live chat yesterday what the chances of Brown being traded before the end of the draft are, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote: "I spoke to somebody who is pretty close to the situation about 10 days ago, and at the time, there was absolutely nothing going on with it. The combination of a good OT draft, Brown's asking price on an extension, the perception that the Ravens have an OL-friendly offense/scheme and perhaps Brown wouldn't be as effective in other offenses were all cited as factors for why interest has been relatively limited. But all it takes is one team and there seems to be hope that interest will increase as we get closer to the draft.

"And there's always the chance that there is a big run on tackles late in first and a team hoping to get one early in the second is shut down and suddenly turns its attention to Brown. This is just throwing a number against the wall, but I guess I'd put the chances maybe at 35-40 percent."

Brown, a two-time Pro Bowler while playing primarily at right tackle, has requested a trade to a team that will allow him to play left tackle. The Ravens already have an All-Pro left tackle in Ronnie Stanley, who is coming off a season-ending ankle injury.