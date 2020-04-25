Late for Work 4/25: 'Best Player Available' Takes Precedence; Day Two Takeaways 

Here's a look at more Day 2 grades:

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: "Grade: A. The Ravens already had some depth at running back and certainly could have used the second-round pick they acquired in the Hayden Hurst trade with Atlanta elsewhere, instead of spending it on Dobbins … He can also catch consistently to give Lamar Jackson a nice safety valve. Madubuike is a quality defensive lineman, giving the team more bulk inside along with Brandon Williams, Daylon Mack, etc. Duvernay is a good slot receiver who can play the Willie Snead role in time … Baltimore found another value pick at linebacker in the athletic Harrison after shoring up that position on Thursday night with first-rounder Patrick Queen. Phillips is a massive human who played tackle at Mississippi State but projects as a powerful guard for the Ravens. He showed nice value inside at the Senior Bowl, and I suspect he'll eventually be a good starter."

Fansided.com: "A-plus. The Ravens are not playing fair. They shored up their defense with a defensive tackle and a linebacker while giving the 2019 NFL MVP two new weapons and a new protector. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson should have no reason to regress in 2020. A stellar second round for Poe's favorite team."

NBC Sports' Jacob Camenker: "Grade: A. The Ravens made their already-scary rushing attack scarier by adding Dobbins to the fold. Then, they nabbed Madubuike, who was a fringe first-round prospect in our book, in the third round. Duvernay is a speedy slot man who will add yet another weapon to Lamar Jackson's arsenal. And Harrison is a great thumper at linebacker who could be a three-down player … Overall, this was a great day for Baltimore and one that should only strengthen their case as one of the AFC favorites."

DraftWire's Luke Easterling: "Grade: B-plus. One of many already rich teams that only got richer through the first three rounds of this year's draft, the Ravens got strong value throughout their early picks, filling positions of need with players who should have already been off the board."

Queen and Harrison Can Be Perfect Complements

The Ravens double-dipped at one of their biggest positional needs, adding two talented rookie linebackers who should complement each other on the field.

"Having two young studs in Queen and Harrison is outstanding," Ebony Bird's Richard Bradshaw wrote. "The two could blossom into top-tier starters for the Ravens and no one would be surprised. the best part is they complement each other so well."

Lamar Jackson called Queen "Ray Lewis Jr." for his instinctive sideline-to-sideline traits. Harrison is almost 20 pounds heavier than Queen as a two-down, run-stuffer who led Ohio State in tackles last season.