Late for Work 4/29: Ravens Get Rave Reviews for First-Round Moves

Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar: "Hamilton: A+++. There is no better player in this class than Kyle Hamilton, and the Ravens — who seem to have a preternatural ability to sit and wait for value — have done it yet again. Baltimore benefits from the fact that a lot of teams don't value safeties as they should, and don't seem to understand the transformative effect Hamilton can have on a defense. Look at the NFL comps at the end of this article, and I'm telling you this: The Ravens haven't had a safety this good since Ed Reed.

"Linderbaum: A. I've mocked Linderbaum to the Ravens more than once, and I was doing it to their 14th overall pick. For Baltimore to get a guy at a position of need that General Manager Eric DeCosta compared to future Hall of Famer Marshal Yanda at the scouting combine? That's a spicy meatball, and when you combine this with Baltimore getting (STEALING) Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick, it looks like the Ravens are on their way to crushing yet another draft."

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: "Hamilton: A+. The Ravens have been searching for that special playmaking safety since the glory days of Hall of Famer Ed Reed after Earl Thomas didn't pan out for long. They get that answer here in a top-five overall talent in this draft. Hamilton is a thumper against the run and a ballhawk in pass coverage. He just has a nose for impact plays. He's an immediate strong candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year working next to solid free-agent addition Marcus Williams.

"Linderbaum: A+. No one should be surprised that the Ravens ended up with two first-rounders under Eric Costa and nailed them both. Linderbaum fills a big need to anchor the middle of the offensive line with his overall blocking and leadership and it didn't hurt that his mentor was former Ravens all-everything guard Marshal Yanda, a fellow former Hawkeye."

SBNation’s James Dator: "Hamilton: A+. I don't care about position, Kyle Hamilton was one of the Top 5 players in this draft. With unnatural football IQ and leadership potential, Hamilton is destined to become the next great Ravens safety. I really think he could have gone anywhere from No. 3 onwards and it would have been justified, but this is an absolute steal. I love this selection, and this happened because of the trades for the two wide receivers."

"Linderbaum: A+. For a long time I had the Ravens taking Linderbaum at No. 14, so moving back, making trades and getting here is a huge steal as far as I'm concerned. Linderbaum is the most talented center to come along in a very long time, and I think he's going to be a 10-plus-year Pro Bowl player. He's incredible, and I love the value here."

Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson: "Hamilton: A+. The Ravens get a steal with my second-ranked player overall. Hamilton's timed 40-yard dashes — 4.59 at the combine and in the 4.7 range at Notre Dame's pro day — disappointed, but he has outstanding range. With a rare combination of size and length at the position, Hamilton's athleticism, fluidity, smarts and instincts allow him to make plays all over the field against the run and pass.

"Linderbaum: A. After getting a huge value with Hamilton at No. 14, the Ravens get another value with Linderbaum at No. 25. Not only is he my top-ranked center and arguably the best center prospect over the past several drafts, but he is also 14th-ranked prospect overall. While he has sub-32" arms and a frame that limits him to center, Linderbaum has elite lateral mobility and is an outstanding run blocker who will fit well with what the Ravens want to do on offense."

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: "Hamilton: A. The Ravens are annoyingly good at this, aren't they? Hamilton is a rangy and highly instinctive defensive back who combines size, ball skills, and versatility. He fills a need for Baltimore and should pair well with newly signed Marcus Williams, giving new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald plenty of schematic options.

"Linderbaum: A. Linderbaum lacks length but he makes up for it with just about everything else, boasting strength, flexibility, foot-quickness, and intelligence. The Ravens got good value with their trades and while they'll surely miss one of their most productive receivers, Linderbaum ultimately fills a bigger need for this team's offense."

The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia: "Hamilton: A. Hamilton (6-foot-4, 220) has rare size for a safety and showed off outstanding range during his 19 college starts. He lined up at free safety and strong safety for Notre Dame, while also logging more than 200 snaps in the slot. … The Ravens were patient and landed a terrific prospect. I love the match between player and team here.

"Linderbaum: A-. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has called the draft a 'luck-driven process' and he's undoubtedly aware that center historically has a strong hit rate in the first round. We can debate positional value with centers, but Linderbaum's athleticism gives him a high ceiling, and this fills a need for the Ravens."

Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm: "Hamilton: A. Every year it seems the Ravens just let the draft come to them. How? We're talking an annual draft pastime. Hamilton would have been a steal at 11; at 14, he's grand larceny. He'll be a Day 1 post safety who can move into the slot or box as needed. The Ravens didn't make enough plays in the secondary last year. This pick will change that.

"Linderbaum: B. GM Eric DeCosta didn't even try to hide his love for Linderbaum at the NFL combine, comparing him to Marshal Yanda and calling him 'the type of guy that can really be the centerpiece of your offensive line.' So much for subterfuge. The Kirk Ferentz connection clearly made this pick an easy one. The Ravens don't care if you know their plans. They get good players one way or another."

Fox Sports’ Rob Rang: "Hamilton: B+. Year in and year out, the Ravens get extreme value on draft day. Baltimore was a big winner by landing Hamilton — a player some viewed as the best prospect in this class — at 14th overall. Hamilton's size, physicality and range make him an ideal match in the rough and tumble AFC North.