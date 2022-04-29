Eric DeCosta Explains Draft Trade of Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

The surprising draft-day trade of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was no surprise to the Ravens. It was months in the works.

General Manager Eric DeCosta explained Thursday night that Brown requested a trade after the season ended. The Ravens obliged and DeCosta worked out a deal with the Arizona Cardinals in the week leading up to the draft.

"That's a complicated topic," DeCosta said. "For me personally, complicated because Marquise was my first pick and one of my favorite guys on the team. But Marquise came to me after the season and requested that he be traded. He was not happy and wanted to play elsewhere.

"It was something I anguished over for a long time. He would tell you that he and I had many conversations throughout the Spring. I always say the club has to win. This was a situation where it was going to be impossible for the club to truly win, but we try to do what's best for the player."

The Ravens drafted Brown 25th overall in 2019, giving Lamar Jackson a deep speed threat. The two South Floridians grew close on and off the field, and rode together after every game.