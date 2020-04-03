Late for Work 4/3: Ravens Grab Physical First-Round Receiver in The Athletic's Mock Draft

FantasyPros.com's Bobby Sylvester also mocked Mims to the Ravens.

"Baltimore does not have many needs and truly has the luxury of taking the best player available," Sylvester wrote. "A linebacker like Patrick Queen would make sense or an edge rusher like (A.J.) Epenesa, but Lamar Jackson could sure use an X-receiver like Mims to line up opposite Hollywood Brown."

With the Ravens' first of their two second-round picks, Zrebiec selected Alabama edge rusher Terrell Lewis at No. 55 overall. Some mock drafts have Lewis, who had six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 10 games last season, going to the Ravens in the first round.

"The Ravens love Alabama players, and they also like explosive and athletic pass rushers off the edge," Zrebiec wrote. "Lewis is still raw, and injuries cost him the better part of two years at Alabama. However … he has the size (6-5, 262) and all the tools to become a quality edge rusher at the next level. Plus, he played the strong-side linebacker spot in Alabama's 3-4 defense, so it shouldn't be a huge adjustment for him."

Zrebiec mocked Louisiana-Lafayette guard Robert Hunt to the Ravens at No. 60.

"Hunt fits the Ravens perfectly. He's big (6-5, 323 pounds), athletic and nasty," Zrebiec wrote. "He loves to run block and he plays through the whistle. He played both tackle and guard as a four-year starter in college, but he figures to settle at guard in the NFL, and the Ravens have a clear need there following the retirement of Marshal Yanda and the release of James Hurst."

Michael Brockers Was Excited About Playing for the Ravens

In speaking about his agreement with the Ravens falling through, defensive tackle Michael Brockers said he had been excited about the opportunity to play alongside Calais Campbell and help the Ravens win a Super Bowl.

Brockers, who ended up re-signing with the Rams, saw firsthand just how good the Ravens were last season when they routed the Rams, 45-6, in Los Angeles.

"Knowing Baltimore from last year and just seeing everything they had and then they added Calais Campbell and I was like, 'Oh my god, there's no way. This is going to be crazy,'" Brockers told Chris Long on the Green Light podcast. "At that point, it was a done deal. But going through physicals, you know how that works. Being a little bit older in the league, they see a couple things."

Brockers, who has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Rams, suffered a high-ankle sprain and was carted off the field during last year's season finale.

Because of travel restrictions, Brockers said he had an MRI and X-rays taken at home in Houston, which were sent to the Ravens. Brockers said a doctor the Ravens consulted suggested he might need surgery.

"For me personally, I was just ready for whatever journey was coming my way," Brockers said. "I definitely wanted to be at home, but if I had the chance to make some more money and possibly get back to a Super Bowl, at the same time, I was going to run with that. At that time, Baltimore seemed to be the best option."

Derek Wolfe: 'Everything Ravens Stand for Is What I'm About'

Once the agreement with Brockers was nixed, the Ravens wasted no time signing defensive end Derek Wolfe. As the saying goes, when one door closes, another one opens, and the former Denver Bronco had long thought about walking through the doors of the Ravens' facility.