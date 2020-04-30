Late for Work 4/30: ESPN Analyst Ranks Lamar Jackson Behind Four Other QBs of Last Three Drafts

Six Free Agents the Ravens Should Target

Now that the draft is over, teams will put their focus back on filling their remaining needs in free agency. Ravens Wire's Kevin Oestreicher and Matthew Stevens identified six free agents the Ravens should pursue.

Here are some excerpts:

OLB Pernell McPhee: "Pernell McPhee re-signed with the Ravens for his second stint with the team after being drafted by Baltimore in 2011. He was originally slated to just be a veteran training camp body but ended up winning a roster spot after an impressive preseason. McPhee accumulated three sacks in seven games while also being a force against the run and playing all over the defensive line. … McPhee could be had on a cheap one-year contract, but if last year was an indication, they'd get value on that deal."

OLB Clay Matthews: "Matthews is another intriguing veteran pass rusher who could be brought into Baltimore not only to produce on the football field but to help mentor young players such as Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson. … He had eight sacks playing for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 despite only suiting up for 13 games. He also has experience playing both outside and inside linebacker, something that Baltimore could value further."

G Josh Kline: "He's started in 77 of the 92 games he's played in over his seven-year career and could be a nice veteran player for the young Baltimore offensive linemen to learn from."

WR Taylor Gabriel: "If Baltimore is looking for a wide receiver that has experience and fits their scheme, Gabriel could come in and provide them with solid production."

CB Logan Ryan: "The Ravens love having a stable of capable cornerbacks. With Baltimore declining Brandon Carr's 2020 option, they're left with one less than they had last season. While the Ravens could be relying on Tavon Young to return from injury and players like Iman Marshall and Anthony Averett to step up, adding some experienced depth inside also makes a lot of sense for this team. … Ryan offers Super Bowl experience, versatility, blitzing and playmaking potential, and isn't afraid to run up and make a tackle."

T Donald Penn: "If you look at Baltimore's roster right now, the most glaring hole is at tackle. Sure, the Ravens have Pro Bowl players in Orlando Brown Jr. and Ronnie Stanley, but the depth behind them is scarily thin. … Signing Penn to a cheap one-year deal would give Baltimore experienced depth in the case someone went down. And it's not like Penn is a dud either, earning a 64.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season."