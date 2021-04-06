Late for Work 4/6: Could Ravens Still Explore Trade for a Wide Receiver?

Analysts Tackle Pertinent Questions About Lamar Jackson's Next Contract

One of the hot topics this offseason has been when the Ravens will reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a contract extension. ESPN's Jamison Hensley interviewed NFL analysts to get their thoughts on the frequently asked questions regarding Jackson's next contract.

Here are some excerpts:

Should the Ravens have concerns about giving a potential record signing bonus to a quarterback who runs more than anyone else in NFL history?

ESPN NFL front office insider and former GM Mike Tannenbaum: "Well, it's a good problem to have because he is a dynamic player. There certainly would be a lot of teams that would like to have that problem. The ball's going to be in his hands a lot more than others, so you are a little concerned. On the other side of it, one thing he does a good job of is he is really good at making people miss. When you think about the history of the game — Tony Dorsett, Curtis Martin, those sort of runners — they have sustainability because they don't get hit and take the big shot."

Where does Jackson's contract ultimately fall? Will it get close to Patrick Mahomes' NFL-record $45 million per season? Or will it drop closer to Watson ($39 million per year) or Dak Prescott ($40 million)?

CBS Sports' Joel Corry: "I don't think Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson are surpassing Patrick Mahomes. The two most relevant data points for both those guys are DeShaun Watson and Dak Prescott. I think the deal's going to be in that range. Maybe they go a little above Dak Prescott."

Should Jackson wait for Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield to sign their extensions (so he can top theirs) or does that matter?