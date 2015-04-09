Late For Work 4/9: 5 Things We Learned From Pre-Draft Press Conference

Here were the key insights the media gleaned from yesterday's press conference:

1. No Added Pressure To Draft Receiver

The Ravens have a hole at receiver with the departure of Torrey Smith and release of Jacoby Jones, but the team's brass reiterated that filling the need in the draft isn't necessarily a top priority.

Harbaugh and Owner Steve Bisciotti have already stressed that the Ravens have a talented young receiving corps even if they don't add a high draft pick to the mix, and that message was driven home again.

"With a young core of receivers already on the roster, there's no added pressure to enhance the talent at that position in the wake of Torrey Smith's departure for the San Francisco 49ers," wrote Jon Meoli of The Sun.

2. No Desperation For A Cornerback

Cornerback has been another popular projection for the Ravens in mock drafts, but the Ravens downplayed the need to add another high pick to the secondary. Just like the Ravens won't force a receiver early in the draft, Zrebiec believes the Ravens may hold off on a first-round corner.

"The Ravens seemingly have the same attitude at cornerback," Zrebiec wrote. "Despite the group's struggles last season, the Ravens don't feel desperate for another cover corner."

With Jimmy Smith and Lardarius Webb both returning healthy, the secondary will already be much improved from its injury-riddled 2014 campaign.

But Zrebiec did say* *the Ravens may change their tune if certain prospects are available when they get on the clock.

"They'd certainly have to consider prospects like Washington's Marcus Peters, Wake Forest's Kevin Johnson (River Hill) and LSU's Jalen Collins if they were available either in the first or second round," he wrote.

3. Ravens Doing Homework On Players With Character Concerns

The Ravens did surprise some people when DeCosta told reporters that some first-round prospects with off-the-field issues visited Baltimore during the pre-draft process.

Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, Washington's Marcus Peters and Nebraska's Randy Gregory all came to the Under Armour Performance Center so the Ravens could get more information on them.

"Visiting with these players does not mean the Ravens will draft them," wrote Comcast SportsNet's Clifton Brown. "In fact, I'd be very surprised if the Ravens drafted Green-Beckham, considering what they went through with Ray Rice.

"However, doing thorough background work is part of any team's draft preparation."

4. No Preference On Defense vs. Offense

The Ravens have gone defense in the first three rounds in each of the last two drafts.

But don't expect Newsome to flip to the offensive side simply to mix it up with this year's early picks.

"I don't go in with any preference as to what side of the ball [we choose]," Newsome said.

The Ravens emphasized that they'll stick with the best player available philosophy, but Zrebiec noted that the Ravens know they have work to do to replenish the offense after key offseason losses.

"Newsome and other team officials understand that the team's offense has taken several hits in the offseason after a season in which the Ravens set franchise records for points (409) and yards (5,838)," he wrote.

5. Ravens Won't Hesitate To Take Offensive Lineman

The offensive line was one of Baltimore's strengths last season, as the group paved the way for running back Justin Forsett to lead NFL running backs with 5.4 yards per carry.