Late for Work 5/1: No Better Landing Spots for Ben Cleveland and Brandon Stephens; Day 2 Takeaways

"I know very little about Stephens and he was projected to go much later by many analysts," Russell Street Report's Chad Racine wrote. "This year is unlike any others so big boards are vastly different. This tells me the Ravens have conviction in this player and probably know a lot more about him than other teams. With his size he would probably be a better fit at safety and in fact DeCosta said they expect him to be a free safety. Another versatile chess piece for Wink Martindale and I think he may see some snaps as a dime back this season. Being so new at the position he has a lot of room to grow."