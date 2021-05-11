Late for Work 5/11: Did Browns Draft Player Specifically to Neutralize Lamar Jackson?

Did Browns Draft Player in Second Round Specifically to Neutralize Lamar Jackson?

Did the Cleveland Browns trade up in the second round specifically to draft a player they believe can neutralize Lamar Jackson?

NFL Network's Steve Wyche thinks that's exactly what the Browns did when they traded up seven spots to land Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with the 52nd-overall pick.

"I remember when the Carolina Panthers drafted Thomas Davis [in the first round in 2005] to spy Michael Vick. That was the sole purpose of them drafting him," Wyche said. "Well, who has been the nuisance of the Cleveland Browns? It has been Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

"Now they've got a quasi-linebacker/safety who can handle Lamar Jackson on the run, you can spy him in the pass, you can set your defense a different way. I love the strategic thinking when you draft a player like that to complement a lot of other talent on the defense."

Wyche is not alone in his thinking. Browns fans reportedly are referring to Owusu-Koramoah as their "Lamar stopper," and Browns radio play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan said that having Jackson on their schedule twice a season influenced the decision to draft Owusu-Koramoah.

"I think there's a problem the Browns have when they play Lamar Jackson. They just cannot corner him, they can't get him down, they can't pen him in. And I think a guy like this, so athletic, he's going to be able to help in that regard," Donovan said. "At linebacker, you really have to be able to survive within your own division and defend against teams you're going to have to play against twice a year, and I think this kid is just going to be a great player for them in that situation and whoever they play."

Owusu-Koramoah was considered a first-round talent, but he fell into the second round because he was diagnosed with a heart issue that concerned other would-be suitors, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.