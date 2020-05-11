Late for Work 5/11: Hollywood Brown Is Prepared to Make a 'Big Statement'  

"The last two years, I've been mentally prepared to retire if I got hurt again," Yanda said. "Because at that point in [2017], I was getting hurt a lot where my body was telling me something. I don't want to push it too far. … Going into '19 I was like, 'You know what? Take it for what it is, and this is going to be it.' Just because I didn't want to risk having another injury."

Why would Yanda retire after such a great year? He reiterated that he wanted to retire healthy. He called the rehab life "draining," something that he didn't want to go through again.

"I get it, trust me," Yanda said. "... That was the most fun I'd ever had in a regular-season atmosphere, but at the end of the day, I still had 13 seasons. I still had eight surgeries on my body. … The wear and tear is still there in my body, and I was just not willing to risk another injury for another year."

Steve Smith Sr. Weighs in on Antonio Brown and Ravens' Passing Game

Last weekend, Antonio Brown shared a picture of himself wearing a Ravens jersey on Snapchat that reignited discussion about whether he could be a fit.

Former Raven Steve Smith Sr. joined 105.7 the Fan’s “Inside Access” and said he "doesn't agree" with the idea based on the current locker room in Baltimore.

"I don't necessarily think it is a bad or good idea, but I don't agree with bringing him in based on that locker room," Smith said. "I was in that locker room. I was a Raven. … I know the expectation that [Owner] Mr. [Steve] Bisciotti wants. ... I don't believe it would be in the best interest of the Ravens, based on not my personal opinion, but based on the data that's out there."

General Manager Eric DeCosta expressed confidence in the team's receivers on a conference call with PSL owners last week.

"[W]e think if you look at our team over the last two, three years, we've done a lot to address skill positions: targets for Lamar, guys that can make plays," DeCosta said. "We feel really, really good about that. We love the mix of personalities and players and the upside and leadership that we've got. And I think Lamar's got a great chemistry with those guys as well. We think our younger guys are going to continue to make a jump."

The Ravens were the NFL's leading rushers in the regular season, averaging over 200 yards a game. The passing game was efficient, but Smith questioned how it will continue to develop.

"I hope it evolves, but if it doesn't it's not because Lamar can't do it," Smith said. "It's not that he can't, it's more of in this offense that emphasizes so much of the run game that they have to start carving up sometimes just to have the trial and error of the passing game that they don't really utilize a lot with the wide receivers."

Marcus Peters, Tyreek Hill a Top WR-CB Matchup to Watch

The release of the NFL schedule has pundits highlighting their top games to watch throughout the regular season.

The Ravens and Chiefs seem to be at the top of every list, but Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller switched things up a little and picked the best wide receiver and cornerback matchups to watch.

On his list is a battle of two former teammates: Marcus Peters and Tyreek Hill.

"Ravens vs. Chiefs will be a matchup every fan pays attention to because of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes II and Jackson, but another head-to-head battle to watch is when Peters—the game's best cornerback when it comes to creating turnovers—tries to stop Hill," Miller wrote. "Hill's speed is almost unstoppable, but Peters has the quickness and vision to stand a chance against the NFL's fastest man. With another five interceptions last season, running his five-year total to 27, Peters is a player Mahomes will want to avoid."

Fans will be eager to watch this matchup. When the two teams faced off in Week 3 last season, Hill didn't play because of a shoulder injury, and Peters was still with the Los Angeles Rams.

Since coming over to Baltimore, Peters has made an immediate impact. He tallied three interceptions in 10 games before locking up a three-year extension. His tenacity and aggressiveness make him the perfect candidate to match up against the fastest receiver in the NFL.

If there's any more reason to tune into the Week 3 thriller, Miller said Marlon Humphrey vs. Sammy Watkins is another matchup to watch.

Humphrey and Peters earned first-team All-Pro honors last season as the league's top cornerback duo. They'll do their best to make life difficult for Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champs.