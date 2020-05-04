Late for Work 5/4: Antonio Brown Shares Photo of Himself in Ravens Jersey 

"Both Queen and Harrison are speed linebackers who can cover backs and tight ends in space," an unnamed evaluator told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "You could argue this was their biggest need coming into the draft and they addressed both in the top 100 picks."

Queen brings speed, and the ability to cover sideline-to-sideline. Harrison doesn't get as much credit for his quickness, but he should, and he is a physical presence that can meet ball carriers at the point of attack.

There's a chance we could see both on the field as starters in Week 1.

"Queen and Harrison will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "The Ravens allowed a franchise-worst 4.4 yards per carry last season, and the other three inside linebackers on the roster (L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka) have a combined 11 NFL starts."

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen picked Queen as one of his favorite scheme fits in Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's "3-4 aggressive blitzing scheme, man coverage" defense.

"He'll add even more high-end athleticism to an already dangerous Ravens defense," Nguyen wrote. "One of their few weaknesses was run defense. Last season, they had the 13th worst run defense in DVOA, Football Outsider's efficiency metric. Queen will help the Ravens improve in that area with his quick read-and-react ability."

Since drafting C.J. Mosley in the first round in 2014, the Ravens haven't taken an inside linebacker higher than the fourth round. Now they have two players to fill the void.

"The Ravens have a new, cost-effective tandem in the heart of their defense, and based on how they've added linebackers in the past, it will be a long-term solution," Bleacher Report's Chris Roling wrote.

Ravens 'Determined' to Keep Matthew Judon, No Reported Progress in New Deal

One of the Ravens' biggest offseason questions remains the future of Matthew Judon in Baltimore. There were rumblings early in the offseason that Judon could be a tag-and-trade candidate, but there haven't been any reports of trade talks.

Zrebiec said over the weekend that the Ravens are "determined to make things work," but there reportedly hasn't been any progress on a new deal.