Late For Work 5/11: If Joe Flacco Wins Second Super Bowl, He's in Hall of Fame Conversation

Patriots Use Rare Move, May Take Blount Off Ravens' Radar

We don't even know that running back LeGarrette Blount was a player the Ravens were interested in, but, as outlined in Tuesday's Late For Work, local media members were definitely making a strong connection.

Well, it looks like everyone may want to pump the brakes on that possibility.

As first reported by Pro Football Talk, the Patriots extended a last-minute tender offer to Blount before free agents' contracts would no longer affect the compensatory pick formula.

That gives the Patriots two key rights. First, if Blount doesn't sign elsewhere before July 22, he can only sign with the Patriots unless he sits out until after Week 10. Second, if another team signs Blount, it will count toward the compensatory draft pick formula for 2018.

According to PFT, it's a "rarely-used device" that has only come into play a handful of times.

"Any interest that the Baltimore Ravens had in free-agent running back LeGarrette Blount was likely squashed because of a move made this week by the Super Bowl champions," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote.

If the Ravens were to sign Blount, they would be risking their projected third-round compensatory pick in next year's draft. Baltimore is currently plus-two in the formula (lost five unrestricted free agents and signed three). So, the addition of Blount would still leave them on the right side of the ledger to get one pick.

However, if one of the players that signed elsewhere didn't end up making their team, Baltimore would be even and lose the third-round pick. The player most in jeopardy of not making the team is Vladimir Ducasse, who signed with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills can gain a third-round pick by releasing Ducasse, Hensley reports, so it's "a possibility."

If you're bummed about this Blount development, The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec may help cheer you up. Well, at least at first.

"Blount's 3.9 yards per carry average was lower than what both of the Ravens' top two backs – Terrance West (4.0) and Kenneth Dixon (4.3) – had last year," Zrebiec wrote.

"Don't misunderstand: I think [Blount and Anquan Boldin] would strengthen the overall roster, but I don't know how either would result in the Ravens offense being that much more dynamic. At this point, though, that's going to be hard to do, given what's available."

Patriots' Super Bowl Odds Improve After Draft, Ravens' Drop

Here's another reason to snarl at the Patriots this morning (you're welcome!).

The Patriots didn't make a first- or second-round pick in this year's draft (they traded their first rounder to the Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks), yet came out of the draft with improved odds to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

According to the most recent odds from Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, the Patriots' odds of winning Super Bowl LII increased from 6-1 on Jan. 10 to 3-1 on May 8.

"The Patriots may not have made a big splash at the draft, but they did add dynamic receiver Brandin Cooks, corner Stephon Gilmore, tight end Dwayne Allen, and defensive end Kony Ealy to their ranks this offseason," The Score wrote.