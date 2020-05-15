Late for Work 5/15: How Ravens Are Better Built to Beat Chiefs

Offensively, the Ravens are perhaps the only team who can keep up with the Chiefs.

"It's unrealistic to expect the Chiefs to stop the Ravens rushing attack, and containing Jackson is something that rarely works for NFL defenses," Schisler wrote. "Mark Andrews went into last year's battle a little banged up and wasn't much of a factor. The fact that Nick Boyle had four receptions and averaged 14.5 yards per catch showed you Andrews could have done some damage with this match up in different circumstances.

"The speed the Ravens have at receiver should be able to give Kansas City a bit of their own medicine. Matching up with Andrews and keeping up with Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay and company is going to require the Chiefs to play mostly in sub packages. This means more defensive backs on the field and more opportunities for a run game we already know Kansas City can't stop."

There's at least one pundit who believes the Ravens will beat the Chiefs this season. In USA Today's Nate Davis' 2020 predictions, he has Baltimore going 13-3, capturing the No. 1 seed in the AFC and defeating Kansas City in the conference championship game. (Davis predicts the Ravens to lose to the New Orleans Saints in the Super Bowl.)

Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins Among NFL Rookies in Best Position to Succeed

The Ravens have been universally praised for their draft haul this year, and two of the main reasons for the high marks are their first two selections: LSU inside linebacker Patrick Queen and Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.

Both players made NFL.com's rankings of the top 25 rookies in the best position to succeed in 2020.

Queen came in at No. 7 on the list and was placed in the "greatness within reach" category.

"Somehow, the rest of the NFL let Queen fall to the Ravens with the 28th pick in Round 1, and now those teams must pay the price," NFL.com's Dan Parr wrote. "Baltimore filled its biggest need with a spark plug for the second level of the defense, a player with the instincts and athleticism to start from Day 1.