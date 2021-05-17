Late for Work 5/17: Ravens Could See Production Early and Often From Rookie Class 

"The Ravens value experience and production at the NFL level when it comes to giving out snaps," Ravens Wire's Kevin Ostreicher wrote. "... [B]ut in most cases talent is talent, regardless of age. The Ravens' 2021 draft class has plenty of skill, and there could be more immediate contributions from them as opposed to years prior with different Baltimore draft classes.

"First-round pick Rashod Bateman should see plenty of snaps early as a main pass catching weapon for Lamar Jackson, while fellow first rounder Odafe Oweh will look to replace some of the edge rusher production that Baltimore lost in the offseason."

Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins and Tyre Phillips were the rookies who saw consistent playing time and starting roles last season. Devin Duvernay, Malik Harrison and Justin Madubuike were also part of key rotations.

There were a number of factors that came into play, including a coronavirus pandemic that made it more difficult for rookies to get integrated to the NFL.

But with a more normal offseason already in play, Ostreicher sees more immediate contributions from this year's rookie class.

"Other Ravens rookies who could make big impacts during their first year are guard Ben Cleveland, edge rusher Daelin Hayes, and fullback/tight end Ben Mason," Ostreicher added. "All three players will be auditioning for big roles on the team from Day 1, and if they impress over the course of both training camp and the preseason, each could earn a massive amount of snaps.

"Players such as defensive back Brandon Stephens, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, and cornerback Shaun Wade all have the talent and the ability to help Baltimore in their first season, but the positions they play are all extremely deep, so it could be hard for them to find playing time early, especially being mid-round draft picks."

An argument can be made for more than half of the draft class to make an immediate impact.

Eric DeCosta said on "The Lounge" podcast that the Ravens targeted players from Power Five schools who they believed would integrate quickly to the NFL level.

Pro Football Focus' Zach Tantillo listed Bateman and Wallace as two rookies who should make immediate impacts for the Ravens in the passing game.