Late for Work 5/18: Ravens Face Difficult Roster Decisions With Four Recent High Draft Picks

Difficult Roster Decisions With Four Recent High Draft Picks

The Ravens have spent the last several months building their 90-man summer roster, and now they'll use the next few months whittling it down to 53.

Every year, there are cuts that come sooner than expected, especially when many valuable draft assets were used. This year will likely be no exception.

"Not only is there virtually no way the Ravens will be able to keep all 12 of their draft picks on the 53-man roster, the pending roster crunch will also likely force some difficult decisions on some recent high picks," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec:

Below are four high draft picks Zrebiec says will enter camp on the proverbial roster bubble:

Breshad Perriman (2015, first round) The stakes for Perriman were made clear in March by General Manager Ozzie Newsome when he said this summer is "make-or-break" for him. It won't be easy after the team added three veteran wide receivers via free agency and drafted two more in the fourth and fifth rounds. Perriman has to outshine his competition during Organized Team Activities and mini-camp over the next month because he's reportedly due a $650,000 roster bonus on the third day of training camp. He'll need to prove worthy as the Ravens are short on cap space. "I'm confident he can do it. I'm hopeful he can do it; I want him to do it," Head Coach John Harbaugh said at the end of the season. Ryan Mink spoke with Perriman and will have a story on him later today.

Maxx Williams (2015, second round) After being drafted out of Minnesota, Williams set a franchise rookie tight end record with 32 catches for 268 yards, but injuries have derailed him since. A knee injury knocked him out of nearly the entire 2016 season (four games played), and he missed five games last year with a hurt ankle. Nick Boyle, coming off a second suspension, emerged last season as a strong blocking tight end, and adding two high-round draft picks in Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews gives Williams little breathing room. "Williams figures to stick because of his blocking ability," wrote Zrebiec.

Kamalei Correa (2016, second round) The Ravens gave Correa a chance to become the starting weak-side linebacker next to C.J. Mosley last season, but after three starts, he was ultimately succeeded by Patrick Onwuasor. Now, Correa faces more competition with the returns of Albert McClellan (knee) and Bam Bradley (knee), plus rookie Kenny Young (fourth round) was added to the mix. "The Ravens haven't given up on Correa," Zrebiec wrote last week. "Correa can play special teams and has some versatility."

Bronson Kaufusi (2016, third round)

It's been a rough NFL start for the BYU product, who suffered a season-ending broken ankle in training camp his rookie year. Kaufusi was healthy last year, but still didn't see the field much. He got a shot at starting defensive end after Brent Urban went down, but was pulled after one start and Willie Henry took over. Kaufusi has played in just three games in two years. "Kaufusi was a healthy scratch for a large majority of last season, so the depth on Baltimore's defensive line could spell the end of his time in Baltimore," wrote Baltimore Beatdown's Logan Levy.

