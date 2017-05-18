Late For Work 5/18: Ravens' Top Breakout Candidates for 2017

WR Chris Moore **Perriman isn't the only receiver in line for a bigger role. Moore, a fourth-round pick last year, "should get some more playing time on offense as the No. 3 receiver, since Baltimore didn't take one in the draft," Mills wrote. "This is his chance to show everyone what he's capable of."

WR Michael CampanaroCampanaro said this week that he's ready for a breakout season, and Mills agrees. "Campanaro has always hovered on the precipice of being a major part of the offense, but injuries have kept him from really making an impact," he wrote. "Campanaro's speed and agility make him a perfect fit for the slot wide receiver role as we've seen some explosive plays from him. The key here for Campanaro is just staying healthy. If he can do that, expect a good season from him."

DE Bronson KaufusiThe third-round pick missed his entire rookie season after breaking his ankle in training camp, but he's healthy now and will compete for the starting defensive end spot. "He'll have a chance to win a starting spot on the defensive line and become the explosive pass rusher that the Ravens need him to be," Mills wrote.

LB Kamalei CorreaZachary Orr's sudden retirement this offseason opened the starting job next to C.J. Mosley. "Correa will be given the biggest shot at replacing Orr at inside linebacker and it looks like Baltimore is completely content with giving him the starting job," Mills wrote.

Five Numbers That Must Change

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec also wrote about what it will take to get Baltimore back to the postseason, and he examined five numbers that must change if the Ravens are going to do so.

6.42– Joe Flacco's yards per throwing attempt

That ranked No. 29 in the NFL last season, as the Ravens too often had a dink-and-dunk offense. Zrebiec believes "the Ravens badly need to rediscover their downfield passing game to become a more dynamic offense."