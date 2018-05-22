Late for Work 5/22: Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson Are All Smiles; Expected Returns for Injured Ravens

You Can Probably Guess What Maryland Googles More Than Any Other State

Of course, you can. Just think for a second.

If I'm writing about it, you know it's Ravens related. And it's the most overplayed question of the past decade.

Time's up.

https://twitter.com/OnlyInBOS/status/998556520425156609

Is this for real, Maryland? You thought the internet would tell you whether Flacco was elite?

Apparently so, but don't get it confused. It just means Maryland Googled that questions more than any other state. It's not what is Googled the most.

According to Estately, the other terms Marylanders Google more than other states are:

"Did O.J. do it?" / "Who unfollowed me?" / "Who runs the world?" / "When is it going to snow?" / "Why do I owe taxes?"

Ravens' Rivals OTA Attendance Report

It's always a good idea to stress that OTAs are voluntary, and it's usually the more established veterans or players seeking a new contract that don't attend.

The Ravens usually don't have perfect attendance, just like all the other 32 NFL teams.

Some of the bigger names that didn't report for their team's OTAs this week are New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.

"It's a big deal in the context of this being the first time I can recall Brady staying away from voluntary OTAs for non-injury reasons, and how he's spoken in the past about how it's a time to build a foundation and trust with his pass-catchers," wrote Mike Reiss. "At the same time, no one should doubt come the start late July and training camp that everyone will be aligned with the same goal in mind: Putting in the work to vie for another Super Bowl title.

"Training camp is the bigger concern for Bell, who last season stayed away from team headquarters until September and still flirted with 2,000 yards in 2017," added ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "But Bell started slow, averaging 3.46 yards per carry through the first three weeks and raising questions about the importance of camp. Offseason workouts are much different in the eyes of the Steelers. They have value, but Bell knows the system well and the Steelers don't want him getting hurt. The team knows Bell will be ready even if he skips all of OTAs and minicamp."