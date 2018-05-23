Late for Work 5/23: Interest in Surprise Cut LB Mychal Kendricks? TE Trade After Injury in Los Angeles?

If Kendricks were to sign in the AFC North, there are many analysts who believe he could land with the Pittsburgh Steelers because they are still looking to replace linebacker Ryan Shazier.

CBS Sports' John Breech named nine different potential landing spots for Kendricks. Baltimore wasn't one, but Pittsburgh was listed at No. 2.

"If Kendricks is smart, he won't leave the state of Pennsylvania when making his first free agency visit and that's because Pittsburgh should be at the top of his list (even if they're not on the top of our list)," Breech wrote. "As a matter of fact, you could easily argue that Kendricks would instantly become the best inside linebacker on the Steelers' roster if they were to sign him, which is exactly why they should."

Could a Ravens-Chargers Trade Be in the Cards After Los Angeles Lost TE Hunter Henry to an ACL Injury?

Your heart goes out to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry after he suffered an ACL injury during Organized Team Activities practice Tuesday.

Blah. Non-contact injuries in May are the WORST. We know this from last year with Tavon Young.

While Henry begins his long rehabilitation process, the Chargers will now look for a new pass-catching tight end.