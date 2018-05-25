Late for Work 5/25: Joe Flacco Playing Like He's in the Best Shape of His Career; Solid OTA Attendance

"Griffin began organized team activities as a Raven, looking much like a sci-fi villain — dressed head-to-toe in all black, including a sleeve on his left arm, with purple braids peeking out beneath his helmet on a picturesque Thursday," wrote The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland. "He has high expectations for himself, tempered somewhat by a new perspective."

Griffin's attitude is impressive.

He's a former No. 2 overall pick and darling of the league, but couldn't find work last season after injuries derailed his career. Instead of sitting at home sulking, he continued working out and studying the game. Now he's a proverbial "roster bubble" player with a grinding and grateful attitude.

"It's like Mike Tyson said, 'Everybody's got a plan until they get punched in the face.' I got punched in the face and I'm still here swinging," Griffin told Copeland.

"There's a lot of guys that are sitting at home right now who want to be in this position. When you have the right perspective and cherish every moment and maximize your opportunity, it's no different than what Joe's doing. It's no different than what any other quarterback in the league is doing. They're maximizing their opportunity. My job is go out and show them that I'm an asset to the team, not a detriment. Do what I have to do to make it to where they can't afford to let me go."

Linebacker Corps Thin; Position Change for Kamalei Correa

While the Ravens expect to have more returning middle linebackers this summer, right now, the position is thin.

Mosley, McClellan and Bradley could all be ready for training camp, but none were on the field Thursday, which meant Kamalei Correa had to man the position. Harbaugh said Correa's more natural position is at outside linebacker, but they can't put him there until they get more bodies on the inside.

"Yes, even with the depth issues at inside linebacker, I still think the Ravens are making the right call by trying to get Kamalei Correa back outside," Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens do have a ton of outside linebacker depth, so whether Correa will play well enough to earn meaningful snaps is in question. But this could be a make-or-break year for the 2016 second-round draft pick and he should play where he has the best chance to succeed."