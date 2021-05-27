Late for Work 5/27: Three Ravens Ready to Take Their Game to the Next Level

Regrading the 2018 Draft Classes: Ravens Are Elite

The Ravens received good grades from pundits following the 2018 draft, which was Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome's final one before stepping down as general manager. Three years later, the Ravens' 2018 haul looks even more impressive.

Regrading that year's draft, Pro Football Focus has put the Ravens at the head of the class, elevating them to "elite" from an initial grade of "above average."

That's what happens when you land quarterback Lamar Jackson (first round, No. 32 overall), offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (third round, No. 83) and tight end Mark Andrews (third round, No. 86) in the same draft.

"Getting Lamar Jackson with the last pick in the first round is about as big a win as exists in this draft class," PFF's Michael Renner wrote. "Following that up with two more Pro-Bowlers in Orlando Brown Jr. and Mark Andrews is just icing on the cake after that. Say what you want about the Hayden Hurst selection at Pick 25, but they knew when to cut bait to maximize his value, as they got a second-rounder in return."

That second-rounder ended up being running back J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens also traded linebacker Kenny Young (a fourth-round pick in 2018) and a fifth-round selection for All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters in 2019.

Two of the Ravens' sixth-round selections in 2018 have become starters: safety DeShon Elliott and offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman. Overall, eight of the Ravens' 12 draft picks in 2018 have started games for them.

Fourth-round cornerback Anthony Averett has been a strong reserve who could start elsewhere. Defensive lineman Zach Sieler, who the Ravens selected in the seventh round that year, didn't start in Baltimore but has since become a starter for the Miami Dolphins and already signed a contract extension.

Earlier this year, Press Box's Bo Smolka wrote that the Ravens' 2018 class, which produced the franchise's only league MVP (Jackson in 2019), is on course to be among the best in franchise history.