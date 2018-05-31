Late for Work 5/31: Four Ravens That Will Define Baltimore's 2018 Season

Four Ravens That Will Define Baltimore's 2018 Season

If you had to choose four Ravens that will define Baltimore's 2018 season, who would they be?

Would Marlon Humphrey be one? If he ascends and becomes the next shutdown corner, it would go a long way in preventing the late defensive collapses that have plagued Baltimore the last few years. Perhaps C.J. Mosley? If he balls out (again), he could be in line for a massive payday that will lock him in as a long-time defensive cornerstone.

Or, somebody could come out of nowhere and make a surprisingly massive impact like the one running back Alex Collins had on the offense last year. I'd argue that few people will have a bigger role in shaping this season than Ozzie Newsome, who is in his final year as the Ravens general manager and whose personnel decisions could set up the team for years to come.

All these story lines, and others, are important, but they're not the biggest of 2018, says ESPN.

Dan Graziano, Mike Sando and Kevin Seifert teamed up to name 99 players and themes that will define 2018 for the entire NFL, and they identified John Harbaugh, Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson and Marshal Yanda as the biggest influencers in Baltimore.

Let's see how ESPN breaks it all down:

Overall defining story: "Will this be the end of the John Harbaugh-Joe Flacco era?" "Over the past 10 years, Harbaugh and Flacco have combined for 92 regular-season wins, six playoff seasons and one Super Bowl title," the website wrote. "But the pressure is on for both to get back to their winning ways. Owner Steve Bisciotti said he considered firing Harbaugh after the Ravens failed to reach the postseason for a third straight year, and Baltimore drafted potential Flacco heir apparent Lamar Jackson in the first round this year. Given that this is already the final season for General Manager Ozzie Newsome, the Ravens could undergo a major transformation if they're sitting at home in January again."

John Harbaugh: "Coach on the hot seat" "Harbaugh has raised the bar in Baltimore by posting a 94-66 regular-season record, plus a 10-5 mark in the postseason," Sando wrote. "But three consecutive seasons without a playoff berth have put pressure on him in 2018."

Joe Flacco: "Quarterback on the hot seat"

"The Ravens' decision to draft Lamar Jackson at the end of Round 1 suggests they see the huge gap between Flacco's compensation ($22.1 million a year) and his performance (25th in Total QBR over the past three seasons)," Sando added.

Lamar Jackson: "Backup quarterbacks who could make a difference" "Not because I see him as a threat to usurp Flacco's starting role this season, but because Baltimore could look for creative ways to use his unique speed and skills during his rookie season," Graziano wrote. "And no, I'm not suggesting he move to receiver, just that his athleticism could lend itself to a trick play here or there that could help make a difference."

Marshal Yanda: "Veteran star returning from injury"

"One of the NFL's best guards is still recovering from a fractured leg but is expected to open the regular season," Seifert wrote. "The Ravens struggled to replace him last season, losing five of their next eight games after his injury and watching their points average drop by six per game."

PFF: Yanda's Level Of Dominance Is Rare

ESPN isn't the only outlet anticipating an impactful return from the big guy.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) named nine key players returning from injury, and Yanda was identified along with other big-name players like the Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck, Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, New England Patriots' Julian Edelman and San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman.