Late For Work 5/4: What It Would Have Cost To Trade Up For A First-Round Receiver

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec shared what he believes the Ravens would have needed to give up to get one of those players.

"To leap over the Tennessee Titans at No.5 and make sure they had a chance to select Western Michigan's Corey Davis, the [trade] chart stipulates the Ravens would have, at the very least, had to surrender their first-round pick (16th overall), their second-rounder (47th), their first third-rounder (74th) and their fourth rounder (122nd)," Zrebiec wrote. "And that might not have even gotten it done."

Moving up to get either Williams (No. 7) or Ross (No. 9) would have required a similar haul, meaning the Ravens would have needed to trade away at least half their draft picks this year to get one of the top three receivers.

"None of those scenarios were ever going to happen," Zrebiec wrote.

If the Ravens would have tried to make one of those deals – and it's unknown how highly rated the receivers were for Baltimore, or whether one of the teams in the top nine would have even accepted a trade – they would have been left with only four draft picks this year. That means they wouldn't have cornerback Marlon Humphrey, pass rusher Tyus Bowser, defensive end Chris Wormley or offensive lineman Nico Siragusa on the roster right now.

"I'm sure the Ravens would have loved to be able to mull selecting Davis or Williams, but that opportunity never came close to presenting itself," Zrebiec wrote.

Scott Van Pelt Shares Touching Tribute To Heap Family

The NFL showed its support yesterday for former Ravens tight end Todd Heap and his family after the recent loss of their daughter, Holly.