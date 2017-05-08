Late For Work 5/8: Which Undrafted Free Agents Have The Best Shot To Make The Team?

Ravens Waive RB Stephen Houston; More Cuts Coming?

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec expects some roster moves today as Baltimore officially signs a few players who came to rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. To create roster room, that also means cuts.

Zrebiec reports that the Ravens have already informed running back Stephen Houston that he will be released.

Houston, who was signed as an undrafted free agent last year, spent the majority of last season on the Ravens' practice squad. He was initially signed last year when he was working as a strength and conditioning coach with the Indiana University men's basketball team.

The Ravens' room of running backs is now Terrance West, Kenneth Dixon, Danny Woodhead, Buck Allen, Lorenzo Taliaferro and undrafted rookie free agent Taquan Mizzell.

"With Houston's release, it appears that the Ravens have at least three roster spots to sign tryout players," Zrebiec wrote. "However, they could obviously create more room by releasing a few more players."

Torrey Smith Makes A Huge Donation To BARCS

Even though he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles instead of the Ravens this offseason, wide receiver Torrey Smith continues to give back to the Baltimore community.

Smith was on hand for the BARCS Pawject Runway fundraiser Saturday night, and made a huge donation to the shelter afterwards, according to The Sun.

Smith and his wife, Chanel, covered the adoption fees for every dog and cat at the event and made an extra donation on top of that.

Check back later for photos from the event.

Budding Rivalry Between Garrett And Steelers

Get out your popcorn, because there's already some AFC North trash talk and it doesn't involve the Ravens.

New Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has made it clear that he can't wait to hit Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Immediately after being selected No. 1 overall, Garrett was asked which quarterback he was most eager to see on the field.

"Big Ben. ... I'm going to try to take him down," Garrett said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Garrett told Cleveland media that he's been watching Roethlisberger "for a very long time" and said "I finally get to face him." Garrett also said he looks forward to scheming against the Steelers offensive line.

Well, the Steelers were listening.

"I was talking to [Maurkice Pouncey] after Garrett called me out," Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last week. "Pounce got a big kick out of it. All of my linemen enjoyed hearing it. They can't wait to get started. I can't, either."