Late for Work 6/1: Peter King Predicts Ravens Will Finish 13-3 or Better

In the Cover 1 scheme, defensive backs are in man-to-man coverage, leaving the safety (Thomas) free to react to the play.

The Ravens had the ability to trust their 1-on-1 coverage with All-Pros Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, and Jimmy Smith. After re-signing Smith, Baltimore remains one of the deepest secondaries in the NFL.

Paired with a stout pass rush, the defense that allowed just 207.2 passing yards per game should be strong again.

Dom Maggio Eager to Prove He Belongs With Ravens

The road to make the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie is an uphill battle. It's even tougher when the player you're competing against has been one of the best at his position the last 14 seasons.

But for undrafted punter Dom Maggio, the Baltimore native is eager to prove himself at the next level.

"We were looking for any opportunity where I could get a foot in the door and compete," Maggio told WJZ's Mark Viviano. "I'm super excited because [Special Teams] coach Randy Brown is known for developing elite pros in the NFL and I'll be able to learn and compete alongside Sam [Koch], who's been a great veteran."

Maggio was one of the ACC's top punters at Wake Forest. As a senior, he finished second in the conference in punting average (46.8 yards) and led the ACC with 30 punts of 50 or more yards.

Maggio, who went to Boys' Latin, said he's back in Baltimore living with his parents during the pandemic. As restrictions continue to ease in states around the country, the NFL still hasn't designated a date when players and coaches can return to team facilities.

Maggio said he's reached out to Koch, Justin Tucker, and the special teams group to plan workouts.

The Ravens have a strong track record for developing special teams talent. Last season, they traded undrafted kicker Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2020 5th-round draft pick.

At least one undrafted rookie has made the Ravens' roster for 16 straight seasons. While it would be difficult for Maggio to be that guy in Baltimore, he could certainly land somewhere.

"I just want to get in there and prove that I can belong to an NFL team," Maggio said. "Hopefully it's with the Ravens. … I'm just excited for the opportunity."

Quick Hits

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks ranked the Ravens' defensive line as his second-most improved unit in the NFL. "The additional beef along the line will help the Ravens slow down punishing rushing attacks while adding more pop to the pass rush. Campbell, in particular, gives the unit an interior pass-rushing presence that should enable Matt Judon to get more one-on-one opportunities to hunt the quarterback on obvious passing downs."

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes the one move the Ravens still need to make is trading for New York Jets safety Jamal Adams.