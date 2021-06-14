Late for Work 6/14: What Will It Take for the Ravens to Win the Super Bowl?

What Will It Take for the Ravens to Win a Super Bowl?

Last season, the Ravens overcame a significant hump in the Lamar Jackson-era by winning a playoff game, but there are higher expectations in 2021.

The Ravens have been one of the best regular-season teams since Jackson took over as the starting quarterback in 2018. In fact, they've been nothing short of dominant during that stretch.

But the question that was posed to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec is what many have asked.

What will it take for the Ravens to win the Super Bowl?

"They need to be at their best when their best is required in January and February," Zrebiec wrote. "Obviously, you can look at other factors: good health, improvement of the passing game, play calling, more game-altering plays defensively. But this is a team that's been 25-7 the past two regular seasons. I understand that the playoffs are a different animal, but if you are good enough to win 25 of 32 regular-season games, you're good enough to make a postseason run. They just need to perform better when it truly matters. And that's everybody. That's Lamar Jackson. That's the coaches. That's the offensive line, which has been overmatched in the past two divisional defeats. That's the receivers obviously. That's certain guys on defense. The Ravens have gotten to the playoffs the past two years and they've just made too many mistakes and lost too many individual matchups."

According to FanDuel, the Ravens are tied with the Los Angeles Rams with the fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LVI. They're also odds-on favorites to win the AFC North.

The Ravens have had success adapting to how teams defend them during the regular season. We even saw that in the Wild Card win over the Tennessee Titans.

Zrebiec said it comes down to execution in the postseason.

"… The Ravens, more often than not, have still found a way to make plays in the regular season," he wrote. "They've made fewer mistakes. They've played looser and more aggressively while still showing discipline. That has to carry over to the postseason for them to make a run."

Count Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox among the pundits confident in the Ravens. He ranked them as the third-best team set up for the future.

"The Ravens, who have made the playoffs nine times in 13 seasons under Harbaugh, won't depart the postseason picture anytime soon," Knox wrote. "… There's a lot to like about the Baltimore Ravens and their future. They ranked seventh in points scored and second in points allowed last season. They have an MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson—who won the award unanimously in 2019—and they have a Super Bowl-winning coach in Harbaugh."

"… Baltimore also has future capital with which to work. It is projected to have the 13th-most cap space next offseason, and it will have six picks in the first four rounds of next year's draft."