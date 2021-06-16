Late for Work 6/16: Prediction Lands Todd Gurley and Justin Houston With Ravens

PFF: Kevin Zeitler is Ravens' Best Contract

One of the Ravens' most notable offseason signings this year continues to receive plenty of praise.

Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger looked at best and worst contracts for every AFC team, based on their on-field value relative to compensation.

The Ravens' best was Kevin Zeitler, who signed a three-year, reported $22.5 million deal in March.

"Baltimore has become known for moves like the Zeitler signing," Spielberger wrote. "The Ravens smartly added a quality offensive lineman who did not count against them in the compensatory pick equation following his release by the New York Giants. Zeitler's 72.4 grade over the 2019-20 seasons ranked 16th among all guards with at least 300 total snaps. While his above-average play didn't justify being one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL for the Giants, it's certainly worth $7.5 million per year over three years."

It's not often teams can find a plug-and-play guard that early in the offseason.

According to Spotrac, Zeitler is the 17th-highest paid guard on a per-year basis. That's a steal when you consider the highest-paid at the position are making double that.

At 31, Zeitler will be the veteran of the starting offensive line. It hasn't taken him long to assume that duty in the early parts of mandatory minicamp.