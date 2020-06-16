Late for Work 6/16: Ravens Ranked As Best Defensive Team of the Decade

Ravens Are Getting Incredible Value for Their Money on Offense

Among the reasons for the Ravens' success on defense is that the organization has heavily invested in it. Baltimore's 2020 salary cap commitment for defense is $119.6 million, which ranks second in the league, according to overthecap.com.

The adage that you get what you pay for does not apply to the Ravens offense, however. Baltimore has nearly everyone back from last season's No. 1 scoring offense, but the team is last in offensive cap spending for 2020. Talk about getting bang for your buck.

"To put that in perspective, more than half of the teams in the league are using more than $100 million of cap space on their offense and two teams, the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders, are spending more than double than the Ravens," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote.

It helps when you have the unanimous 2019 NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, still playing on his rookie contract.

"A quality starting quarterback on a rookie contract is one of the most valuable commodities in the sport," Zrebiec wrote. "Jackson is occupying a little more than $2.5 million of salary cap space this year. That ranks 38th among NFL quarterbacks and is less than the cost of backups like AJ McCarron and Case Keenum. Veteran Robert Griffin III also makes middle-tier backup quarterback money."

The Ravens also are getting tremendous value at tight end. They use more multi-tight end sets than any team in the league, but are 18th in spending at the position.

"The Ravens didn't hesitate last offseason in signing Nick Boyle to a three-year, $18 million extension. The deal seemed a bit steep at first glance, but Boyle showed again last year that he's one of the best blocking tight ends in the league, and that's a critical role in the Ravens' run-first offense," Zrebiec wrote. "Mark Andrews, a 2019 third-round pick who made the Pro Bowl in his second season, should be a bargain for another two years."

Baltimore ranks 28th in spending at wide receiver and last in spending on the offensive line.

"Seven of the Ravens' 11 receivers are in their first or second years in the NFL," Zrebiec wrote. "In the past, the Ravens built their wide receiver corps through veteran signings, but their philosophy has clearly changed. They've prioritized letting Jackson grow with a young receiving group, mostly acquired through the draft.

"Marshal Yanda's retirement leaves the Ravens with only two offensive linemen who are not on their rookie contracts, and veterans D.J. Fluker and Andre Smith aren't making a lot as the exceptions," Zrebiec added. " … The Ravens have opted to build their offensive line through the draft and it's proven to be a smart and cheap formula."

Despite setting the single-season rushing record last season, the Ravens were in the bottom half of the league (18th) in spending on running backs.

"The Ravens were rumored to be in the bidding for free agent Le'Veon Bell last offseason, but they had other ideas," Zrebiec wrote. "They felt that veteran Mark Ingram was a cheaper and better fit to lead a young running back group, and they signed him to a three-year, $15 million deal. … Bell's cap hit with the Jets this year is $15.5 million. That's nearly double of what Ingram, [J.K.] Dobbins, [Justice] Hill and [Gus] Edwards will cost combined."

As noted in yesterday's Late for Work, the Ravens should enjoy their enviable offensive cap situation while they can. Players such as Jackson and Andrews won't be playing on rookie contracts forever, and All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is entering his fifth-year option season, is likely to become the highest-paid offensive linemen in the league.

"The pressure is on the Ravens to win a Super Bowl in the next year or two while Jackson is still playing on his rookie deal," Zrebiec wrote. "It will be much harder to build a deep and talented roster around him when Jackson is getting paid at the top of the quarterback market."

Wide Receiver Coach Has High Expectations for Devin Duvernay, James Proche

Perhaps no one knows the skill sets of Ravens rookie wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche better than professional wide receiver coach David Robinson. Robinson has been working with both players since they were in high school in Texas and has continued to work with them this offseason. He expects them to complement each other well in Baltimore.