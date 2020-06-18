Late for Work 6/18: Colin Cowherd: Predicting Ravens to Go 16-0 Is 'Not Ridiculous'

The 2007 New England Patriots are the only team to go 16-0 since the NFL expanded to a 16-game regular season in 1978. Only two teams have ever won as many as 14 games in consecutive seasons: the 1989-1990 San Francisco 49ers and 2003-2004 Patriots.

Cowherd based his bold take not only on the fact that the Ravens return all their key players -- led by reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson -- and upgraded at certain positions, but also because they have a favorable schedule. The Ravens have the NFL's "easiest" schedule based on 2019 records.

"Their toughest road game is at Philadelphia. They can take a bus there," Cowherd said. "They don't go West. Seattle next year travels 30,000 miles. Baltimore travels 6,000 miles."

Cowherd also disagreed with the popular opinion that the AFC North will be significantly more competitive this season that last year, when the Ravens went 5-1 in the division and won it by six games.

"Cincinnati's got a rookie quarterback, Cleveland's got a rookie coach, and Pittsburgh has an old quarterback off an injury," Cowherd said. "Baltimore is a rare team for me. I think it is very possible they steamroll Cleveland [in Week 1], and they just start rolling and they don't slow down. … We may be looking at a 16-0 football team, and I don't think it's crazy."

The Ravens will face a huge test in Week 3 when they play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, a team that has beaten them the past two seasons. This time, however, the game will be played in Baltimore.

"Kansas City has to go to Baltimore for 'Monday Night Football.' Good luck," Cowherd said. "Kansas City beat them last year, so they've got a chip on their shoulder."

However, in addition to a chip on their shoulder, Baltimore also has a target on its back, which Head Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged during his conference call with season-ticket holders last month.

"Starting next year, we're not going to be the iceberg," Harbaugh said. "People are going to see us. We're going to be everybody's most important game."

Will Ravens-Bengals Become AFC North's Biggest Rivalry?

The rivalry between the Ravens and Steelers is one of the best in the NFL, but Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler believes it may not even be the best rivalry in the AFC North in the coming years. Instead, the Ravens and Bengals could be the next big rivalry in the division, according to Schisler.

The Bengals have had four consecutive losing seasons, including a 2-14 mark last year, but it's a new era in Cincinnati. They appear to have their franchise quarterback in this year's No. 1-overall selection, Joe Burrow, and they have a second-year head coach in Zac Taylor.

"If Burrow lives up to the No. 1-overall selection, [second-round pick] Tee Higgins becomes a Pro Bowl receiver and the rest of the team grows up with them, Cincinnati could be the Ravens' biggest threat for years to come," Schisler wrote. "More than likely, the future of the division is going to be a battle between Jackson's Ravens and Burrow's Bengals. The Browns and Steelers won't go away, but the Ravens and Bengals have the brightest futures brewing at the moment."

The Bengals have been a thorn in the Ravens' side for years. Before the Ravens won the past three meetings, they had lost eight of 10 games against Cincinnati. Baltimore leads the series, 25-23.

While the Ravens, Steelers and Browns are all considered playoff contenders, the Bengals figure to be a significantly more formidable foe this season. They had a strong draft, were unusually active in free agency, and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green, aka "Ravens Killer," is expected to be healthy after missing all of last season with an ankle injury.

"It may take a year for things to come together, but the Bengals are coming," Schisler wrote.

Marshal Yanda, Justin Tucker Among Ravens Named to AFC North All-Decade Team

The Ravens were well-represented on ESPN's AFC North All-Decade Team.

Offensive guard Marshal Yanda was named Baltimore's Player of the Decade. He was joined on the team by running back Ray Rice, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, safety Ed Reed, kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch. Harbaugh was the choice for AFC North Coach of the Decade.

"[Yanda] isn't just the best Ravens player of the decade. Yanda is among the most accomplished offensive players in the NFL over that span," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "Since 2011, Yanda's eight Pro Bowl selections tied Tom Brady and Drew Brees for the most by an offensive player.