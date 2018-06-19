Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

In terms of a Lewis replacement, you couldn't ask for much better than C.J. Mosley, who was a first-round selection in 2014, a little more than year after Lewis retired. Since that time, Mosley has been to three of a possible four Pro Bowls and is one of only two NFL defenders to notch more than 450 tackles, five interceptions and five sacks.

The Ravens tried to draft Reed's replacement the same year he left Baltimore with first-rounder Matt Elam, but that didn't pan out. Three years after Reed's departure, the Ravens used big money in free agency for Eric Weddle to stabilize the position.

Suggs has a chance to groom his own replacement with Bowser (and fellow 2017 draft pick Tim Williams) in the same outside linebacker room for however much longer Suggs plans to continue playing.

It's not fair to compare anyone to a potential Hall of Famer, but Bowser has the skills to be an all-around linebacker like Suggs, who can do more than just get after the quarterback.

"Bowser is considered a ‘complete linebacker’ with the ability to set the edge, rush the passer, and drop in coverage," wrote Baltimore Beatdown's Dustin Cox.

"Despite the Ravens' defense having 41 sacks for the season, the pass rush was a major problem in some big-time moments [last year]. Outside of Suggs and Judon, Baltimore failed to generate much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Bowser could play a huge role in improving the Ravens defense."

Judon doubled his sack total from four his 2016 rookie year to eight last season. He added three passes defensed and two forced fumbles. If Bowser can have a similar uptick after recording three sacks and an interception last year, it could do wonders for the Ravens defense.

"I don't want to overshadow [Bowser and Williams], but I hope they take the step that I took," Judon said during the offseason program. "[I want them to] come in here and be players that we can count on week-in and week-out."

Can the Ravens Become a 'New Playoff' Team, and Which Team Would They Replace?

Since 1990, when the 12 team-playoff format was implemented, at least four teams have advanced to the playoffs after missing the previous season.

Which non-playoff teams from last year are the best candidates to return this year? Well, ESPN asked 22 of their experts to vote on that question, and the Ravens received the fourth-most votes with nine.

That puts them behind the Houston Texans (21 votes), Green Bay Packers (20) and Los Angeles Chargers (19).

"The biggest reason for optimism is the health of Joe Flacco and his revamped wide receiver group," the website wrote. "Flacco had his best offseason in recent memory, and many believe it's the result of him not having to deal with knee and back injuries. The last time Flacco was this healthy was 2014, which was also the last time Baltimore reached the postseason.

"Another factor is the Ravens' overhaul of Flacco's targets. Baltimore upgraded by adding Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead. This offseason, Crabtree has looked like a No. 1 receiver, Brown has repeatedly made big plays downfield and Snead has consistently gotten open over the middle."

The Ravens have missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, but they've been in the hunt each time. In Week 17 last year, they were stunned by a haunting fourth-and-12, fourth-quarter play on which the Cincinnati Bengals scored a 49-yard touchdown to knock the Ravens out of contention. They finished 9-7 and missed the postseason due to tiebreakers.

Baltimore hasn't missed the playoffs four years in a row since the franchise first came to town in 1996 to 1999.

ESPN voted on five teams that could miss the playoffs after advancing last year, including three AFC teams in the Tennessee Titans (9-7 record, lost to New England Patriots in the divisional round), Buffalo Bills (9-7, lost to Jacksonville Jaguars in wild-card round) and Kansas City Chiefs (9-7, lost to the Titans in the wild-card round).

Ravens Boast PFF's Fifth-Ranked Offensive Line Despite Significant Injuries

The Ravens offensive line took a punch to the gut last year when they lost starter Alex Lewis to a shoulder injury that required surgery and forced him to miss all 16 games. The unit seemed doomed when All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

But somehow the unit persevered under the leadership of new Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris, and Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded the Ravens' unit as the fifth-most efficient blocking group in the league last year.

"All told, they allowed the league's fifth-fewest pressures (138) and averaged 18.1 pass-block snaps per sack or hit surrendered, which tied for the league's second-best mark," wrote PFF's Mark Chichester.