Late for Work 6/21: Lamar Jackson Extension Expected 'Sooner Than Later'

Stock Up for Ravens' Young Talent

Unlike last year, a more normal offseason schedule gives us a better look of how the Ravens' roster is shaping up.

Here are some players whose stock is up according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

WRRashod Bateman

"There will still be skepticism, primarily because of the team's run-heavy approach and the Ravens' history with young receivers. However, Bateman has given the team every reason to believe he'll be a significant contributor from Day 1. … He hasn't looked like a rookie."

RBJ.K. Dobbins

"Ravens coaches have been vocal about their desire to get the running backs more involved in the passing game, and Dobbins has shown this offseason that he's capable of contributing out of the backfield. Dobbins dropped a pass in the first open OTA, but I can't remember another one over the ensuing three weeks. He regularly was involved in the passing game and made several tough catches, too. Dobbins still has to show a better feel for blitz pickup. Otherwise, he's giving the coaching staff plenty of reasons to keep him on the field more."

DTJustin Madubuike

"It's obvious the second-year defensive lineman has gotten after it this offseason. He's looked leaner and more explosive than he was as a rookie. He's also looked much healthier. A third-round pick last year, Madubuike flashed as a rookie and showed enough for coaches and teammates to believe he'll become a high-impact player. What fellow Ravens saw from him over the last couple of weeks only strengthened that belief. If he stays healthy, he's a candidate for a breakout year."

DBBrandon Stephens