Late for Work 6/26: Analysts (Again) Debate Whether Lamar Jackson Takes Too Many Hits

Among the other topics Boykin discussed on the show was his work with United Way's COVID-19 Relief Fund. He held a virtual meet and greet on Chatalyze in April with all proceeds going to the fund.

"It was just really important for me to find a way to give back," said Boykin, who noted that his mother is a nurse. "Obviously, I help her out a lot, but it has to do with the whole community. … I think this pandemic really hits close when you have somebody that could be going through it. I had a couple family members get it. I had one pass away."

Ravens Among Best at Retaining and Developing Homegrown Talent

Heading into the 2020 season, the Ravens have 27 homegrown players on their roster, which is tied for fourth-most in the league, according to NFL.com. Even more impressive than the Ravens' number of homegrown players is the elite level in which many of them have performed.

Of the Ravens' record-tying 13 Pro Bowl players last season, 10 were homegrown. After this year's draft, ESPN's Jamison Hensley noted that it's possible for the Ravens to put a group of 11 players on offense that are all homegrown talent.

A homegrown player is defined as: "Any player who's still on the same team that drafted them. This can also include players who are back with their original team after stints elsewhere (excluding 2020 draftees)."

The Ravens' success with homegrown talent is a testament to the front office's ability to draft quality players and the coaching staff's ability to develop them.

Over the past decade, the Ravens have gotten the second-best value out of their draft picks, according to Football Outsiders, and their 2018 class – which includes Pro Bowl players Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. – ranked as the third-best group during that span.

"Despite making the postseason six times over the past decade, the Ravens ranked 11th out of 32 terms in terms of draft capital, according to Football Outsiders (or, in other words, their picks should've netted them the 11th-best crop of draftees)," Penn Live's Aaron Kasinitz wrote. "The jump from 11 to No. 2 is a credit to former GM Ozzie Newsome and his long time second-hand man, [Eric] DeCosta, who took over in January 2019. In terms of draft capital vs. returns, or how often a team outperformed expectations based on draft slots, Baltimore placed sixth out of the NFL's 32 teams in Football Outsiders' metric."

Tyler Huntley Is Fourth-Highest-Graded Rookie Quarterback

Thirteen quarterbacks were drafted this year. Utah's Tyler Huntley wasn't one of them, but a strong case can be made that he should've been.

Huntley, who signed with the Ravens after the draft and hopes to make the team as a backup, was the fourth-highest-graded rookie quarterback by Pro Football Focus.