Late For Work 6/26: Ravens Get Snubbed in NFL's Top-100 List

Jun 26, 2017 at 02:13 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

26_LFW_Top100_news.jpg


Ravens Get Snubbed in NFL's Top-100 List

The NFL Network will conclude its annual countdown tonight of the top 100 players in the league. All 100 players have already been announced, and tonight the network will reveal the order of the top 10.

The Ravens won't have any players recognized in tonight's show, which continues a theme of Baltimore getting snubbed from the top 100 list.

The only Raven to even make this year's list was guard Marshal Yanda, who came in at No. 43. And that's probably too low for Yanda, who could very well be the best offensive lineman in the game.

Several other Ravens have strong cases to be included in the top 100, which is voted on by the players, and Baltimore Beatdown's Logan Levy particularly took exception to two players who were absent: safeties Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson.

"In case you forgot, Weddle was listed as a second-alternate for the 2017 Pro Bowl," Levy wrote. "Yes, he eventually made it on the team and was named captain, but still, what does he have to do to get any sort of respect? Keep in mind [Pro Football Focus (PFF)] graded Weddle as the best safety in the NFL last season."

Even with Weddle making the Pro Bowl and getting high marks from PFF, the list had seven other safeties selected. The safeties to make it were Eric Berry, Landon Collins, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Harrison Smith, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Malcolm Jenkins.

Jefferson wasn't on the Ravens last season, but he shined for the Arizona Cardinals. He received his reward with a contract from Baltimore reportedly worth $34 million, but his recognition on the top-100 list hasn't materialized.

Getting left off the list definitely got Jefferson's attention, and he actually brought that up during his recent appearance on "The Lounge" podcast.

"I don't know too much about those votes that they're talking about," Jefferson said on The Lounge, starting around the 10:15 minute mark. "When I voted, I put my name on every slot. I don't know how everyone else did it."

Jefferson's votes for himself didn't get him on the list, but that's something he hopes to get accomplished during his first season with the Ravens.

The safeties weren't the only Ravens who have legitimate beef about getting snubbed. Linebacker C.J. Mosley, who made his second Pro Bowl last year, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who signed a reported $52 million contract this offseason, also come to mind.

Flacco Now NFL's 5th-Highest Paid Player

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a mega-deal last week worth $125 million over five seasons. The deal made him the new highest-paid player in the league, a distinction that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has held on two separate occasions.

So where does Flacco's contract rank now? His reported annual average salary of $22.1 million is now down to fifth in the league, just 15 months after signing his record-breaking extension.

"This season, Carr, Andrew Luck, Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins all have contracts that average more than Flacco's," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "It should be only a matter of time that he's out of the top five, because Matthew Stafford is entering the final year of his contract."

Spotrac actually has Flacco's average salary at sixth in the league, with Arizona's Carson Palmer at No. 3 for his $24.3 million salary in 2017.

Flacco is going into the second year of a six-year extension he signed before last season. His contract puts him right in the middle of the going rate for top-end quarterbacks, which is the highest-paid position across the league.

Hensley points out that Flacco's big contract came after he had a Super Bowl title on his resume.

"Of the top five highest-paid quarterbacks, only Flacco and Brees have led their teams to a Lombardi Trophy," Hensley wrote.

Ravens Partner With InSideOut Initiative to Benefit Local Schools

Former Baltimore Colt Joe Ehrmann is well known in the Baltimore area for the work he's done after his playing career. He works with young people to focus on building character, and in 2014 he co-founded the InSideOut Initiative with Jody Redman.

"The initiative, which was backed by the NFL Foundation, focuses on developing character in student-athletes over a win-at-all-costs mentality," wrote Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun. "It started modestly and succeeded as a statewide initiative in a couple of NFL cities and it has grown significantly. Ehrmann, though, considers Baltimore the initiative's 'ground zero' in a plan to help urban schools."

As part of that effort to help Baltimore schools, the Ravens partnered with the InSideOut Initiative and hosted an event at the Under Armour Performance Center last week. During that event, Ehrmann and Redman shared a tutorial of the program for Baltimore City high school administrators, and they engaged in a dialogue about sports leadership.

"We've done a lot of work in providing facilities for high school athletes and equipment and uniforms, but we really thought that this program was an opportunity to bring value to the programs in a sense of teaching the student-athletes why sports is so important and why your participation in sports can build and develop character," Ravens President Dick Cass said.

In addition to the Ravens' involvement, Under Armour has also partnered with the organization to provide uniforms for every school that participates. The event was an early step in what the initiative hopes to accomplish, and there are big goals ahead for the next several years.

"[They] view high schools, and Baltimore in particular, as the perfect place to start and the Ravens have vowed to help them in any way they can along the way," Zrebiec wrote.

Quick Hits

Six Flags😎

A post shared by Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) on

Posted by my wife a couple days ago. #Family 😊: This morning I had a migraine and Benjamin was exhausted. At 7:30am when the kids came into our room neither one of us could get up. We both eventually got up after realizing we didn't hear the usual sounds of the kids. We showered and got dressed to find that the girls got everyone dressed (including changing the baby's diaper, dressing her, and putting her hair in a ponytail), brushed everyone's teeth, and directed everyone into the basement to play quietly. They came upstairs to breakfast dressed as super heroes!! (See earlier video.) *** To ALL the Mommies and Daddies out there to little people...there is hope!!! After a fog of eight years of doing everything for 5 munchkins, today I cry with excitement and a little bit of sadness.

A post shared by benjaminswatson (@benjaminswatson) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: A Critical Offseason for Two Young Defensive Talents

The kickoff of the Ravens' offseason program centered on how to avoid as many injuries as last year, and with good reason. But Baltimore didn't need to blow up its conditioning program and start over.

news

Five Things to Know About Devin Lloyd

The versatile inside linebacker is a big Ray Lewis fan, and has been described as a 'perfect' pick for the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 4/22: Best-Case Scenario for Ravens in the First Round

The Ravens are ranked among the top three teams in getting draft value over the past decade. Rich Eisen says Deebo Samuel in the Ravens' offense would put the entire league on notice.

news

Five Things to Know About Derek Stingley Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr. played college football with Patrick Queen and may be the most talented cornerback in this year's draft.

news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens' Fourth-Round Picks Are 'Absolute Gold', But Let's Be Patient

Armed with five fourth-round picks in a deep draft, the Ravens hope to find impact players. Really, it increases the chances of a big-time hit.

news

Late for Work 4/21: Should the Ravens Trade for Deebo Samuel?

Calais Campbell says Lamar Jackson will 'be a Raven for life.' What would progress look like for the Ravens' 2021 draft class? The Ravens' track record of success in the third and fourth rounds is encouraging.

news

Rashod Bateman Is Feeling More Comfortable, Excited for Year 2

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman arrived for offseason conditioning healthy and more comfortable with his rookie year behind him.

news

Several Ravens Change Jersey Numbers, Including Marcus Williams

Safeties Marcus Williams, Tony Jefferson and Ar'Darius Washington all changed jersey numbers, as did offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Ja'Wuan James.

news

Ravens Dial Back Altered Training Program Hoping to Prevent More Injuries

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders and players talked about what changes have been made to the team's offseason workouts, which began this week.

news

Five Things to Know About Tyler Linderbaum

The top center in the draft has worked out with Ravens legend Marshal Yanda and wants to prove he's big enough to anchor any offensive line.

news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Draft a Wide Receiver?

Who would be the Ravens' trade-up target. Will Baltimore take a mid-round running back? Who are some potential Day 3 tight end targets?

news

Late for Work 4/20: ESPN Makes Four Draft Trade Proposals, Including One Involving Marquise Brown

Pundit says Derek Stingley Jr. and Kayvon Thibodeaux are the only players the Ravens should trade up for. The Baltimore Sun projects every pick for the Ravens in the first four rounds of the draft.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising