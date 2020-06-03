Late for Work 6/3: Pump the Brakes on More Offseason Splashes 

Ravens 'Loved' Jalen Hurts During Pre-Draft Process

The Ravens didn't make any significant changes to their quarterback depth chart this offseason. The only new face they added was undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley.

But how close were they to adding a quarterback in the draft?

It was never a top need, but the Ravens reportedly expressed interest in former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"Baltimore loved Hurts, for instance," NBC Sports' Peter King wrote. "Not saying the Ravens would have taken him, particularly with Dobbins left on the board, but Baltimore wouldn't have been afraid to insert him in the offense six or eight plays a game to scare the crap out of the defense."

The Ravens reportedly did their due diligence on Hurts during the pre-draft process. Quarterbacks Coach James Urban attended Hurts' Pro Day and pundits saw him as a fit behind Jackson.

Hurts was drafted two picks ahead of the Ravens in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Baltimore eventually took Dobbins at No. 55.

Even without Hurts, Bleacher Report's Chris Roling ranked the Ravens as the third-best quarterback group.

"Baltimore also rosters former No. 2 pick Robert Griffin III, who fits the current attack schematically, never mind his droves of experience in the league to this point," Roling wrote. "Jackson is nearly impossible to replace, but it's hard to think of a better backup for the Roman-directed attack."

Interior Offensive Line Remains Biggest Question Mark

When discussing an explosive offense, its success is predicated on the players blocking up front.

Heading into the season, one of the Ravens' biggest question marks remains how the interior offensive line will shape up.