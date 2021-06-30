Late for Work 6/30: ESPN Names the Ravens' Biggest Vulnerability 

The Hall of Fame Case for Terrell Suggs Is Complicated by 'Bottleneck'

After Ray Lewis and Ed Reed were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in back-to-back years, the Ravens could have another defensive legend with a gold jacket soon.

Football Outsiders looked at the Hall of Fame case for a group of edge rush candidates, and among them is Terrell Suggs. However, there could be a hurdle (or few) in his way.

"The impending bottleneck of edge rushers illustrates just how high the Pro Football Hall of Fame bar is, and how the voting rules and practices inevitably force qualified candidates to wait years longer than they should," Football Outsiders' Mike Tanier wrote. "The order in which [Jared] Allen, [Dwight] Freeney, [James] Harrison, [Robert] Mathis, Suggs, and [Demarcus] Ware enter Canton (if all of them enter) will have less to do with their accomplishments, or even what year they retired in, than with who they share the ballot with and the vagaries of a voting procedure that's almost purposely designed to create split tickets."

Suggs hasn't officially retired from the NFL since he won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. When he does, he'll have a strong resume as the Ravens' all-time franchise sack leader (139).

But Tanier said it will be a challenge with a number of talented pass rushers in the same group.

"Suggs reminds me of Simeon Rice in many ways as a candidate," Tanier wrote. "By the time voters get around to him, the rest of the Sack Pack will be on the docket (or will have just cleared through), and voters may decide that Ray Lewis and Ed Reed tell the story of the great Ravens defenses without the need of a third voice.