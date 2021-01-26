Ravens Impressed With Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley as Backup Quarterbacks

After playing meaningful snaps in 2020, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley can look forward to a backup quarterback competition this offseason.

General Manager Eric DeCosta expects McSorley and Huntley to battle for the No. 2 spot behind Lamar Jackson. That does not mean the Ravens won't consider signing a more experienced backup after releasing Robert Griffin III earlier this month. However, McSorley and Huntley both stepped in and played with confidence when called upon, and the Ravens look forward to seeing both young quarterbacks develop.

"Honestly, based on what we saw this year with Trace and with Huntley, we were impressed," DeCosta said. "We think both guys have a legitimate chance to compete for that backup position. It doesn't mean that we won't go after a veteran quarterback, but we think both those guys have pretty bright futures, and we see a good competition this year.

"Let's not forget that we had no preseason games last year, and those games are critical for young quarterbacks to play in. We are very optimistic that those guys, with a really, really good, normal offseason, with some preseason games, will have a chance to really flourish and be that guy for Lamar."