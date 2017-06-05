Late For Work 6/5: Ravens Best Potential Fit for WR Jeremy Maclin, But Why it May Not Work

So, will Maclin land in Baltimore? Graziano listed the Ravens as one of five teams that are the best fit. The others are the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

Graziano's colleague, Jamison Hensley, said that "in terms of football, the Ravens are the perfect landing spot." Hensley has three main reasons: opportunity, Joe Flacco and Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg.

Opportunity: "In Baltimore, Maclin is guaranteed to see a hundred passes thrown his way, especially with Pitta injured, Steve Smith Sr. retired and Kamar Aiken signed with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. The Ravens return just one receiver (Mike Wallace) who caught more than 34 passes last season."

Flacco: "With Flacco, Maclin gets to stretch the field once again after two seasons with game manager Alex Smith. The year before signing with the Chiefs, Maclin averaged 15.5 yards per catch and had seven receptions of 50-plus yards (second most in the NFL)."

Mornhinweg: "With Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, Maclin can return to a familiar system. Mornhinweg was Maclin's offensive coordinator for his first four seasons in the NFL, when he averaged 64.5 catches and scored a total of 26 touchdowns."

And what would the Ravens be getting?

"Maclin can give Baltimore an under-30 receiver who has great hands, strong route-running ability and proven playmaking skills," Hensley wrote.

"Some might be concerned about Maclin coming off a career-worst season. … But Maclin clearly is the best receiver on the market, and the Ravens clearly need a productive veteran to play alongside Wallace and Breshad Perriman."

So, as Hensley wrote, why shouldn't this be considered a done deal?

Hensley agrees with Graziano that the almighty $$$ will be the biggest factor in this case.

Baltimore ranks in the bottom five teams in the league in salary-cap space with less than $5 million. Hensley has some ideas on how to free more up.

"The Ravens will gain $2.5 million if injured tight end Pitta retires or gets released, and the team can open up additional room by again restructuring the contracts of cornerback Jimmy Smith and guard Marshal Yanda," Hensley wrote.

"But Baltimore won't win a bidding war if teams such as the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers -- both of whom have more than $60 million in space -- pursue Maclin. It could be just as tough if middle-of-the-pack cap teams such as the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions go after Maclin."

Baltimore Beatdown's Matthew Cohen detailed some other ways to free up cap space for Maclin.

By the way, MMQB's Jenny Ventras also thinks the Ravens are the best spot for Maclin.

What Pitta's Injury Means For Flacco