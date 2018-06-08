Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Will Ravens Go Over or Under Eight Wins?

The Ravens are returning all 11 of their Week 1 defensive starters, but the offense has been drastically changed, especially at wide receiver and tight end.

As such, there's an air of mystery surrounding the team that makes it harder to predict what Baltimore's record will be this season.

CBSSports.com's Will Brinson is buying in because he believes the Ravens could be in a favorable position regardless of what happens at the quarterback position. He thinks Baltimore is a sleeper with Joe Flacco under center and a "sleeping giant" if Lamar Jackson takes over.

"I might be starting to like the Ravens as a sleeper this year, which is not my M.O.," wrote Brinson. "It might depend on the offense and the team staying healthy – remember, they battled a crazy rash of injuries last year in training camp – but eight wins seems too low for a team with talent on both sides of the ball, a potentially strong defense and run game and the upside that's built in with Jackson."

Who Will Be Ravens' MVP in 2018?

In an ideal world, Flacco would be the Ravens' most valuable player this season. If he is, it would likely mean a return to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

But if you ask NFL.com's Dan Hanzas, who predicted all 32 teams’ MVPs, it will be kicker Justin Tucker.

"This is a guy coming off two of the greatest seasons a kicker's ever had," Hanzas wrote. "Shame it's been wasted on a pair of middling Ravens teams, but we can see the brilliance tucked amidst mediocrity.

"Some Tucker facts: He's missed just four field-goal tries in the last two seasons. He went 10-for-10 from beyond 50 yards in 2016, a season in which his only miss came on a block. He's never missed an extra-point try in 205 attempts. He's a game-changing talent at the game's most underappreciated position. Justin Tucker will win multiple games for the Ravens in 2018."